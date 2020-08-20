5 problems an attic inspection might reveal

When it comes to getting a home inspection, the attic isn’t usually a top priority. However, it’s important to get it checked before making an offer. Here are five major attic issues an inspection might reveal.

1. Structural damage. A roof inspection won’t show structural defects in the rafters or trusses. However, cracks in the supports could signal serious issues down the road.

2. Fire damage. An inspection of the rafters might indicate that there was a fire in the past. Scorched, sooty wood is a clear sign, and rafters that have been painted over can also signal that there’s something wrong.

3. Water damage. Water stains on supports or rafters might indicate there’s a leak in the roof. If left alone, this can cause parts of the structure to rot. Extensive repairs may be needed to fix the problem.

4. Poor insulation. Attic insulation is a key component in making a home energy efficient. Ask your inspector to determine if the insulation is properly installed and in good shape.

5. Pests. Animal droppings are a clear sign that the attic is home to critters such as possums or squirrels. Pests can gnaw insulation and wires, thereby causing significant damage.

Remember, not every attic is easy to access. Some sellers may be reluctant to let the inspector check it, but it’s important to get it looked at nonetheless.