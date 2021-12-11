5 questions to ask a home inspector

The role of a home inspector is to evaluate the condition of a property before you buy it. However, this professional can also provide you with additional details about your future home. All you have to do is ask the right questions. Here are five to get you started.

1. What do you look for during an inspection?

It’s best to ask this question before you hire a home inspector. This way, you’ll know exactly which problems they’ll be able to identify and what issues might get overlooked.

2. Can I accompany you on the inspection?

The answer to this question should be yes. If you do tag along for the inspection, you’ll be able to get the inspector’s feedback about the property on the spot. Plus, they can answer any questions you have along the way.

3. How major are the issues you uncovered?

If the inspector notes any problems with the property, don’t panic. Instead, ask for their opinion about the severity of the defects. This will help you make an informed decision about whether you should move forward with the purchase.

4. Do I need to contact another expert?

A home inspector might notice warning signs that need to be further investigated by a specialist such as an electrician or an HVAC technician. Consulting another professional can give you the information you need to renegotiate the price if necessary.

5. What work will need to be done first?

If you decide to move forward with the purchase, any issues that you don’t ask the seller to correct should be put on your to-do list. Use the inspector’s official report and comments to determine which tasks need to be prioritized.

Before you hire a home inspector, make sure they have insurance to cover the cost of any errors or omissions in their report.