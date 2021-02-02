5 reasons green-cheeked conures make great pets

Native to the forests and woodlands of South America, the green-cheeked conure has many attributes that make it a wonderful companion. Here are five reasons this colorful parrot has won the heart of so many bird lovers.

1. They’re small

Adult green-cheeked conures are only about 10 inches long, but don’t let their size fool you. These small birds have the personality of a big parrot.

2. They’re intelligent



These curious birds are fast learners and easy to train. While they’re not big talkers, you can teach your conure to step up, somersault, wave, rollover, and much more.

3. They’re playful

Known for their acrobatics, conures love to climb, swing and flip. Keep in mind that these outgoing birds need at least two to four hours of exercise outside their cage every day.

4. They’re affectionate

Green-cheeked conures thrive on human interaction and love spending time with their owners. They enjoy being pet and might even snuggle up against your neck or cheek.

5. They’re relatively quiet

While they do chirp, the green-cheeked conure doesn’t chatter nearly as loud or as frequently as other parrot species.

With the proper care and diet, you can enjoy the company of a green-cheeked conure for up to 30 years. Visit a local pet shop or animal shelter to learn more about this delightful species.

Do your research

Before you adopt or purchase a green-cheeked conure, make sure you can provide your feathered friend everything it needs for a happy and healthy life.