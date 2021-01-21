Food
5 reasons to buy bulk food
From coffee, flour, and pasta to nuts, legumes, and grains, a wide variety of staple ingredients can be purchased by weight rather than a package. Here are five great reasons to scoop up bulk food.
1. To reduce waste
Since bulk food is stored in reusable containers, you’ll reduce the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. You’re also less likely to throw out spoiled food if you can buy the exact quantity you need.
2. To save money
3. To enjoy fresh ingredients
If you buy food in the exact quantities you need, you’ll avoid having to store half-empty containers in your pantry for months. Buying bulk food also encourages you to use simple, unprocessed ingredients.
4. To protect the environment
In addition to reducing waste and plastic pollution, buying bulk food shrinks your carbon footprint. This is because it doesn’t have packaging that needs to be manufactured. Plus, bulk food is more efficient to transport.
5. To try new recipes
Whether you want to try baking with spelt flour or cooking with cardamom, bulk food makes it easy and affordable to sample new ingredients since you can buy whatever amount of the product you want.
COVID-19: is bulk food safe?
The risk of contracting the coronavirus from eating or handling food is considered low. Additionally, bulk food and grocery stores have implemented safety measures such as mandatory handwashing and using clean scoops to handle food.
Food
Minestrone soup
This hearty soup is classic comfort food. Feel free to eat it from a bowl, drink it from a cup or sip it from a Thermos if you’re on the go.
Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 2 celery sticks, diced
• 1 small turnip, diced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 1 can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 can green beans (14 ounces)
• 1 zucchini, diced
• 1 teaspoon basil
• 1 teaspoon parsley
• 1 teaspoon oregano
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
• A few fresh basil leaves
Directions
1. In a large pot, pour the oil and melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and turnip, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook for another minute. Salt and pepper to taste.
2. Pour in the broth and tomatoes, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and let simmer for about 15 minutes or until the carrots are tender.
3. Add the green beans, zucchini, dried herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add seasoning as needed.
4. Garnish with fresh basil to serve.
Food
Slow-cooked vegetarian curry
One of the best parts about using a slow cooker is the tantalizing aroma that fills your home as food simmers. Sit back and let the anticipation build — this mouthwatering dish is well worth the wait.
Start to finish: 4 hours 20 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons ginger, grated
• 2 tablespoons ground coriander
• 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
• 1 teaspoon yellow curry powder
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cans chickpeas (19 ounces), rinsed and drained
• 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
• 1 can of coconut milk
• 1 cup vegetable broth
• Juice of 1 lemon
• A few fresh mint leaves
Directions
1. In a pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, and cook until it’s translucent. Add the garlic and spices, then cook for another 2 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
2. In a slow cooker, add the chickpeas, squash, coconut milk, broth, and the onion mixture. Mix carefully.
3. Set the slow cooker to low heat for 4 hours. Add the lemon juice, and adjust seasoning as needed.
4. Serve alone or with rice, and garnish with fresh mint.
Food
Cinnamon buns
For brunch, dessert or simply to treat yourself, there’s never a bad time to indulge in a cinnamon bun. All the better if they’re homemade!
Start to finish: 3 hours (30 minutes active)
Servings: 12
Ingredients
Buns
• 2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup white sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 packet instant yeast (or 2-1/4 teaspoons)
• 1/2 cup whole milk
• 1/4 cup water
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 egg
Filling
• 2/3 cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
Icing
• 1 cup icing sugar
• 2 tablespoons whole milk
• 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
Directions
1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Set aside.
2. In a heat-resistant bowl, mix the milk, water, and butter. Using a water bath, double boiler, or microwave, heat the mixture until the butter melts and the ingredients are incorporated. Pour over the dry ingredients, then add the egg. Mix with a whisk or an electric beater until the batter has a smooth texture.
3. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for about 3 minutes. Place it in a clean, greased bowl, and cover it with a damp cloth. Let sit for about 30 minutes.
4. In the meantime, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.
5. After the 30 minutes are up, place the dough on a flat surface and roll it out into a rectangle (about 8 by 14 inches). Using a rubber spatula, spread the butter evenly over the dough, leaving half an inch uncovered around the edge. Use your fingers to sprinkle the buttered dough with the filling mixture.
6. Roll up the dough to create a tube. Use a knife to cut 12 even rounds. Place each round face up in a greased cake pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap, and let sit for about 90 minutes.
7. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 375 F. In a bowl, add the icing sugar then mix in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time. Once the icing is smooth and creamy, add the vanilla extract and mix well. Set aside.
8. After the 90 minutes are up, the buns should have doubled in size. Bake them in the oven for about 25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the buns cool completely, then ice them using a spoon or piping bag.
Food
A brief guide to gourmet hot chocolate
Nothing takes the chill off a cold day quite like a hot cup of cocoa. For a creative twist on this winter classic, here are a few sweet suggestions.
Spices
If you want a simple way to liven up your hot chocolate, add a dash of vanilla extract or a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, or cayenne, depending on your taste.
Rim trim
Toppings
Take your hot chocolate to the next level with a scoop of ice cream, a swirl of whipped cream, or a toasted marshmallow. Top it off with chocolate shavings or maple flakes.
Finally, if you want to turn your hot cocoa into an adult beverage, you can add a splash of orange, coffee, or Irish cream liqueur. Cheers!
Food
Hawaiian Butter Mochi sweetens up the party
This classic Hawaiian treat is made with canned coconut milk, evaporated milk, and mochiko sweet rice flour, which is available in just about any Asian grocery and in the international aisles in many American grocery stores. Make sure not to swap out for other types of flour–use mochiko sweet rice flour only.
Despite the name, butter mochi is actually a leavened cake, with a bouncy, chewy texture that will be unlike anything you’ve ever tried before.
This rich dessert is also gluten-free, and the stir-together process is fast and incredibly easy. The recipe yields a large pan of mochi, making it a great option for a group.
This recipe makes regular butter mochi, but it’s easy to experiment and add your own twist. Try three tablespoons of matcha powder for green tea butter mochi, or about a third of a cup of cocoa powder (or more) for butter mochi brownies. You can top it with shredded coconut or mini chocolate chips. Have fun!
1 stick unsalted butter (melted)
2 cups granulated sugar (or 1 1/2 if lower sugar is desired)
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
16 oz. mochiko flour (1 whole box if using Koda Farms brand)
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 can evaporated milk (12 oz.)
1 can regular (not lite) coconut milk (14 oz.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9″ x 13″ baking pan.
Mix melted butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Stir in vanilla.
Add mochiko flour and salt and stir until mostly combined. The batter will look thick and dry.
Add coconut milk and evaporated milk, making sure to shake cans well before opening. Using a whisk to break up lumps, mix until batter is totally smooth.
Pour into a greased baking pan and bake for one hour.
Mochi is done when a sharp knife or toothpick comes out clean. Allow mochi to cool completely and then remove mochi from the pan and cut into small squares. Store in a sealed container.
Food
Red velvet bites
This bite-sized version of red velvet cake will allow your guests to sample all the desserts at your next holiday spread. You can count on these to be a crowd-pleaser.
Start to finish: 3 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 40 bites
Ingredients
• 3 cups flour
• 1/2 cup cornstarch
• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
• 4 large eggs
• 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
• 1-1/4 cups warm water
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon white vinegar
• 2 tablespoons red food dye
• 4.5 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 cups icing sugar
• 28 ounces white chocolate
• 1/4 cup red decorative sugar
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 7 by 11-inch baking dish. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, use a whisk or hand beater to mix the sugar, flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Add the eggs, buttermilk, warm water, vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, vinegar, and food dye. Blend until the mixture is uniform.
3. Pour the mixture into the baking dish, and bake in the oven for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
4. In a large bowl, blend the cream cheese, butter, and the rest of the vanilla. Slowly incorporate the icing sugar by blending at low speed until the mixture has a smooth, even texture. Set aside.
5. Once the cake has completely cooled, place it in a large bowl and use your hands to crumble it until it has the consistency of wet sand. Add about a 1/2 cup of the cream cheese icing to the cake at a time and mix well. The final texture should allow you to form balls that keep their shape.
6. With your hands, form 40 cake balls and squish them slightly to create a disc shape. Place the balls on a baking sheet, and put them in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
7. In the meantime, melt the white chocolate using a double boiler or water bath. Let the chocolate cool slightly while ensuring it remains a liquid. Using a fork, dip each cake ball into the chocolate, so they’re completely coated. Place the balls on a baking sheet and immediately sprinkle the decorative sugar. Put the balls in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph SSW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 29.75"Hg
UV index: 2
36/21°F
41/30°F