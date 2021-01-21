5 reasons to buy bulk food

From coffee, flour, and pasta to nuts, legumes, and grains, a wide variety of staple ingredients can be purchased by weight rather than a package. Here are five great reasons to scoop up bulk food.

1. To reduce waste

Since bulk food is stored in reusable containers, you’ll reduce the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. You’re also less likely to throw out spoiled food if you can buy the exact quantity you need.

2. To save money



Bulk food tends to be less expensive than the packaged kind. Also, being able to choose the amount you want of each ingredient means you’ll only pay for what you need.

3. To enjoy fresh ingredients

If you buy food in the exact quantities you need, you’ll avoid having to store half-empty containers in your pantry for months. Buying bulk food also encourages you to use simple, unprocessed ingredients.

4. To protect the environment

In addition to reducing waste and plastic pollution, buying bulk food shrinks your carbon footprint. This is because it doesn’t have packaging that needs to be manufactured. Plus, bulk food is more efficient to transport.

5. To try new recipes

Whether you want to try baking with spelt flour or cooking with cardamom, bulk food makes it easy and affordable to sample new ingredients since you can buy whatever amount of the product you want.

COVID-19: is bulk food safe?

The risk of contracting the coronavirus from eating or handling food is considered low. Additionally, bulk food and grocery stores have implemented safety measures such as mandatory handwashing and using clean scoops to handle food.