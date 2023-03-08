5 reasons to consider trade school instead of college or university

College and university aren’t the only options for post-secondary education. For some people, trade schools or technical colleges provide an excellent launching point for a satisfying, lucrative career. Here are five advantages of trade school over college or university.

1. You learn by doing. Trade schools provide hands-on learning instead of classroom lectures. Services like auto mechanics, HVAC installation, or welding require real-world training with industrial equipment. Students gain practical experience while still in school.

2. You can save money. Trade school tuition can be much lower than college or university costs. Moreover, diplomas take two or fewer years to complete, so you can start earning a full-time income faster than people in four-year programs. Your student debt will be significantly lower, too.

3. You’re almost guaranteed a job. The demand for skilled workers in plumbing, electrical, welding, construction and HVAC services has ballooned. Graduates typically get swept up by employers immediately.

4. You’ll work in your chosen field. Almost three-quarters of graduates from trade schools get jobs in their selected industries. College graduates must often take jobs outside of their degree field.

5. You have job security. No matter how the economy is doing, appliances break down, drains get clogged, and houses get built or renovated. Jobs in these trades can provide a stable living wage, allowing you to buy a home and raise a family.

Speak to a career counselor about the trade school training available in your area.