5 reasons to learn Sign language

Do you want to communicate with more people or challenge yourself to develop a new skill? Here are five reasons to learn Sign language.

1. It facilitates interactions. If you learn Sign language, you can have in-depth discussions with people who are deaf. Communicating in Sign language is also an alternative to raising your voice when conversing with someone who has partial hearing loss.

2. It’s a beautiful language. American Sign Language uses a 26-sign alphabet and 19 hand shapes to communicate innumerable words and concepts. Facial expressions and body movements play a key role in the language’s grammar.

3. It makes you a better listener. Sign language requires you to focus your attention. You can’t turn away or multitask and still hold a conversation. This level of engagement shows respect and can strengthen relationships.

4. It’s a valuable learning experience. Picking up a new language improves cognitive function and memory. It also introduces you to another culture, and learning Sign language can raise your awareness of the challenges faced by people who are deaf.

5. It promotes child development. Research shows that teaching a toddler Sign language can speed up their speech development. Start with signs for common words like food, again, milk and sleep.

If you’re interested in learning Sign language, find out if there are courses offered in your area. Alternatively, you can find video tutorials and other resources online.