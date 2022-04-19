Seasonal
5 reasons to organize an Earth Day activity
Every year, Earth Day takes place in spring. This annual event presents the perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the environment. Here are five good reasons to organize an Earth Day activity on April 22.
1. To show your appreciation for nature
Earth Day is an ideal occasion to celebrate nature and pay attention to the issues that affect the environment. Use this day to implement actions that will positively impact the planet.
2. To mobilize those around you
You have the power to influence the people in your community and raise awareness about various environmental issues. Organizing an activity can be a fun way to encourage taking small steps toward protecting the planet.
3. To help your community
If there’s a beautiful green space in your region like a park or hiking trail, organize an event to help raise awareness about the importance of preserving it.
4. To participate in a global movement
Earth Day is a worldwide event. On this day, become part of something bigger by joining people from around the globe as they take action to improve the environment.
5. To share environmental ideologies
Earth Day is the perfect time to tell your friends, family members, and online community about the things you’re doing to preserve the planet. By sharing your practices and beliefs, you can encourage those around you to take up their own sustainable habits.
If you don’t have the time to organize an Earth Day activity, consider joining an event in your community.
How to tell if a company is greenwashing
Every year, Earth Day provides an opportunity to evaluate the impact of your actions on the environment. One way you can make a difference is to limit your carbon footprint by supporting sustainable companies.
Unfortunately, greenwashing has become more prevalent than ever. This term describes companies that make false claims or overstate the environmental benefits of their services and products. Here are three ways to tell if your favorite brands are greenwashed.
1. Generic language
It may be a red flag if the product you use has packaging covered in vague buzzwords like all-natural, non-toxic, sustainable, and recyclable. Unfortunately, these terms aren’t government regulated and can be used by any company regardless of their environmental practices.
To find out if a product is truly sustainable, check the ingredient list or visit the company’s website to determine if they can back up their claims.
2. Pretty packaging
If a product has attractive packaging, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s greenwashed. However, many greenwashed companies use misleading images or earthy colors like green, brown, and blue on their packaging to seem more eco-friendly than they are.
Don’t be fooled by pretty packaging. Read the label, and look for official seals and certifications like the Green Seal and Non-GMO Project Verified label.
3. Sustainable ranges
Recently, a number of big brands have created green product lines alongside their usual offerings. However, these products often represent only a tiny portion of their overall production. Indeed, many major brands hope these initiatives will appeal to the masses, but the reality is, they haven’t magically become sustainable overnight.
Although some companies are trying to do their part for the environment, it’s important to do your research.
This Earth Day, help protect the planet by finding out which companies are truly sustainable and do your best to support them.
How to decorate your table for Easter
If you’re bringing family and friends together for an Easter meal, here are a few tips to help you decorate your table for the occasion.
Table linens
Find a pastel tablecloth or one with a chick, rabbit, egg, or floral pattern. If you opt for a busy pattern, decorate minimally to prevent the table from looking overcrowded. If you choose a plain tablecloth, experiment with a colorful table runner or napkins. If you’re good with your hands, try folding the napkins to look like rabbit ears.
Centerpiece
Spring flowers like tulips and daffodils make great centerpieces. You could also place a few colored eggs around the table or in small baskets. Don’t forget to put chocolate at each place setting and decorate the table with candles and greenery.
Dishware
Easter is the perfect time to dust off your festive glasses and plates. Dishware with polka dots and flowers or glasses with hand-painted landscapes and animals are ideal. If you have plates and bowls in a variety of bright colors, feel free to mix and match.
To find the perfect Easter decor, visit your local shops.
Fashion tips for Easter
Traditionally, wearing new clothes on Easter is believed to bring good luck. Here are some tips to help you pick out an outfit for the occasion.
What to avoid
Easter is the perfect time to dress up and wear fun clothing and accessories. Consequently, you should avoid putting on basic jeans, joggers, and leggings or wearing dark and drab colors like black, gray, and brown. Moreover, avoid layers of heavy clothing and bulky jewelry. After all, Easter and spring are all about lightness.
What to wear
Wear cheerful colors like blue, pink, purple, and yellow. Pick out something playful yet stylish. For example, a dress, pleated trousers, or a fitted suit are all great options.
You may also want to consider wearing a floral-print shirt, tunic, skirt, or silk scarf. If you decide to wear casual attire, make sure you look well put together.
Whether you’re having dinner at a restaurant, brunch at home, or participating in an egg hunt outdoors, choose an outfit that’s suitable for the celebration planned.
To find the perfect outfit for Easter, visit your local boutiques.
5 Easter gifts that aren’t chocolate
Do you want to spoil your loved ones for Easter? If chocolate isn’t the ideal option, here are five gift ideas to consider.
1. A book
Give your little one a collection of Easter stories or a book starring a bunny. If you want to buy a gift for someone who loves baking, a cookbook is a great option.
2. A board game
Pick out a board game that features rabbits, chickens, or eggs. A game with an egg-hunting or seek-and-find concept is also suitable.
3. Tableware
Easter-themed tableware is sure to please. For example, you could give your loved one a cute rabbit mug or a set of pastel egg cups.
4. A decorative object
Hen, chick and rabbit figurines, and stuffed animals are great gifts for little ones. Additionally, these trinkets can be incorporated into your Easter decor.
5. Flowers
Bouquets of flowers and potted plants are simple gifts that show you care. Tulips, lilies, daffodils, and hyacinth flowers are classic Easter blooms.
Find these and other great gifts by visiting your local stores.
April is National Cancer Control Month
Why obesity increases your cancer risk
April is National Cancer Control Month, a time to focus on cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best ways to reduce your cancer risk is to maintain healthy body weight. Here’s what you should know.
How obesity puts you at risk
Being overweight can lead to an increase in the production of insulin and insulin growth factor-1, hormones that can help some cancers grow. It can also elevate estrogen levels, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Chronic low-level inflammation may also result, in a condition associated with increased cancer risk. In addition, fat cells affect the way your body deals with growing cancer cells.
Cancers linked to obesity
Medical researchers have found these cancers are more prevalent in over¬weight people:
• Breast
• Uterine
• Prostate
• Pancreatic
• Gallbladder
• Thyroid
• Colorectal
• Head and neck
• Esophageal
What you can do
The good news is that simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference. Losing just 5 to ten percent of your body weight can reduce your cancer risk. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are key.
However, if you find losing weight difficult, you can seek support. A registered dietitian, fitness trainer, psychologist, or doctor can help. You can also talk to family members and friends about the changes you want to make and ask them for help.
If diet and exercise aren’t working and your obesity is causing other health issues, your doctor may recommend weight loss medications or even surgery.
25 tasks to take care of in spring
When the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to take care of your spring cleaning and yard work. Here’s a list of tasks to complete both inside and outside your home.
Inside
1. Sort through your belongings and throw away, sell and donate what you no longer need.
2. Air out each room.
3. Dust and clean the walls, ceilings, floors, and carpets.
4. Wash the windows, curtains, and blinds, and reinstall your window screens.
5. Clean out the pantry, refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, drawers, and medicine cabinets.
6. Wipe down the inside and outside of your small and large appliances.
7. Disinfect your garbage cans.
8. Dust all fan blades, baseboard heaters, and light fixtures.
9. Vacuum your chair cushions and mattresses and turn them inside out.
10. Check the attic to ensure there’s no water or pest damage.
11. Test your air conditioning unit.
Outside
12. Examine your home’s roof, skylights, and chimney, and schedule any necessary repairs.
13. Inspect your home’s foundation and seal any visible cracks.
14. Clean your gutters and make sure they’re in good condition so water drains away from your home.
15. Check all your door and window seals and make any necessary repairs.
16. Check your home’s siding, faucets, light fixtures, and electrical outlets.
17. Wash your home’s windows and siding.
18. Wash your deck, sand, and paint it if needed.
19. Hook up your water outlets and reinstall your garden hoses.
20. Put away your snow shovels and de-icers.
21. Open up your pool by removing the liner and turning on the water treatment system.
22. Inspect and repair your garden accessories, barbecue, and tools.
23. Trim back any tree branches or shrubs that are too close to your home.
24. Pull weeds, and rake and fertilize your yard.
25. Clean up your flower beds, remove any winter coverings and prune perennials, roses, evergreens, and spring-flowering shrubs.
Don’t delay — it’s time to get to work.
