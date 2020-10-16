5 reasons to renovate your home in the fall

Although most home renovation projects can be undertaken at any time of the year, there are numerous advantages to starting them in the fall. Unless you need to deal with urgent repairs, here are five reasons its best to renovate in autumn.

1. Ideal temperatures

Unlike the weather that’s typical in winter and summer, the coolness of fall offers optimal working conditions for most renovation projects.

2. Prompt service



Since the demand for home maintenance work tends to diminish at the end of summer, contractors and tradespeople are more readily available in the fall. This means shorter wait times for service.

3. Lower costs

Given the decrease in demand at this time of the year, some home renovation companies reduce their prices in the fall, which could allow you to enjoy considerable savings.

4. Simpler logistics

The influx of workers, temporary loss of living space, and a ubiquitous layer of dust that come with a major renovation will be much less inconvenient once your kids have returned to school in the fall.

5. Winter preparations

If you complete projects like replacing windows, improving insulation, and upgrading the heating system in the fall, you can make sure your home is ready for winter. Plus, you’ll have a stylish new space for the holidays.

In addition, postponing your renovation projects until the fall will allow your family to enjoy the backyard summer weather without the constant noise and bustle of a major renovation project.