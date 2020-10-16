Home
5 reasons to renovate your home in the fall
Although most home renovation projects can be undertaken at any time of the year, there are numerous advantages to starting them in the fall. Unless you need to deal with urgent repairs, here are five reasons its best to renovate in autumn.
1. Ideal temperatures
Unlike the weather that’s typical in winter and summer, the coolness of fall offers optimal working conditions for most renovation projects.
2. Prompt service
3. Lower costs
Given the decrease in demand at this time of the year, some home renovation companies reduce their prices in the fall, which could allow you to enjoy considerable savings.
4. Simpler logistics
The influx of workers, temporary loss of living space, and a ubiquitous layer of dust that come with a major renovation will be much less inconvenient once your kids have returned to school in the fall.
5. Winter preparations
If you complete projects like replacing windows, improving insulation, and upgrading the heating system in the fall, you can make sure your home is ready for winter. Plus, you’ll have a stylish new space for the holidays.
In addition, postponing your renovation projects until the fall will allow your family to enjoy the backyard summer weather without the constant noise and bustle of a major renovation project.
Home
3 reasons to consider an induction cooktop
Are you in the market for a new stove? If so, here are three benefits of opting for an induction cooktop or range.
1. Rapid cooking
Powered by electricity, an electromagnetic field beneath the glass cooktop transfers a current to the pot or pan. This efficient process directly heats up the cookware rather than warming a burner which then transfers heat to the pot. Keep in mind that the cookware must contain a ferromagnetic metal like stainless steel or cast iron to work.
2. Easy cleaning
3. Consistent heating
Induction ranges and cooktops provide consistent heat, even at their lowest setting, and allow you to make accurate temperature adjustments. Plus, since the cookware is heated directly, no energy is lost in the transfer from the burner to the pot.
One additional thing to keep in mind about induction stoves is that they draw a fair amount of power. For this reason, you’ll need to determine whether your circuit breaker has an adequate rating. If you’re unsure, consult a licensed electrician.
Home
3 ways to go grey
Are you ready to stop dyeing your hair and embrace your natural look? If so, here are three ways you can transition to grey hair.
1. Cut it off
While this option isn’t for everyone, it’s certainly the fastest way to make the switch. Let your roots grow out at least three centimeters and consult your hairdresser before you make the change to ensure a cropped cut will suit you.
2. Get highlights
3. Keep it camouflaged
Touch-up products allow you to conceal grey roots, which you can do until they grow out to the desired length. Keep in mind that this option requires frequent maintenance as these concealers wash out easily and must be regularly reapplied.
Finally, to prevent your grey hair from looking dull or yellow, opt for hydrating products specifically designed for grey hair such as blue or purple shampoo.
Home
4 purr-fectly fun toys for cats
Whether you want to encourage your cats to get more exercise or simply keep them occupied, here are four toys they’re sure to love.
1. Treat dispenser
A ball filled with kitty snacks can help keep cats entertained and active. This is a great toy if your feline friends need to lose some weight as they’ll have to exert energy to free the treats.
2. Cardboard box
3. Laser pointer
This simple device can keep cats entertained for hours. Your ferocious hunters will get plenty of exercise stalking the dot of light around the floor, over furniture, and along the walls.
4. Tunnel
Since cats love to be stealthy, buy them a pop-up tunnel to crawl through or simply tape a bunch of narrow boxes together.
In addition to these options, your local pet store will have an array of affordable cat toys such as a ball with a bell, a vibrating mouse, or a feathered tube. Any of these can make great toys for your cats.
Home
3 ways to display your wine bottles
If you want to display your wine collection, here are three simple ways to showcase your bottles.
1. On a bar cart
Opt for one made of reclaimed wood or with an industrial metal frame. Layout an assortment of bottles and glasses to create a look that’s as stylish as it is functional. Make sure your cart is on wheels so you can entertain in any room in your home.
2. In a hutch
3. On a mounted rack
From simple metal pegs to elaborate wood shelving, you can display your wine collection by hanging it from a wall-mounted rack. You can choose either a vertical or horizontal model and select a style that suits your decor.
Keep in mind that the ideal temperature for storing all wines, red or white, is around 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it’s best to keep bottles out of direct sunlight.
Home
How to winterize your home’s interior
To ensure your house is safe, warm, and energy-efficient all winter, there are several maintenance tasks you should complete in the fall. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
Heating system
Use a vacuum to clean the electric baseboards or wall vents, and make sure furniture and curtains are at least four inches away from these heat sources. Remember to test your system before the temperature drops. If necessary, get it inspected and cleaned by a professional.
Doors and windows
Detectors
Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work. Hold down the test button until the alarm goes off. Change the batteries if necessary and make sure you have extras on hand.
Sump pump
Confirm that your sump pump is working by slowly pouring water into the pit. The pump should immediately turn on and start draining the pit.
Ventilation system
Clean your air exchanger filters and make sure the system is working properly. Remove the grates and vacuum out the ducts.
Air conditioner
If you have a central air conditioning system, cover the outdoor unit with a weather-proof tarp. Alternatively, remove the window unit or put away your portable AC.
Humidifier
Clean your portable unit or the humidifier that’s integrated into your central heating system.
Stove
Replace the filter in your range hood vent.
To ensure you don’t forget a step, create a checklist, and post it on your fridge or bulletin board.
Home
5 tips for a thriving aquarium
Aquariums house delicate ecosystems. Before you fill your tank with various aquatic critters, here are five tips to ensure you create a hospitable environment.
1. Choose compatible species
Not all fish sold at your local pet store can co-exist peacefully. Some species are aggressive and might eat your other fish. In addition, you should find out which species have similar habitat and dietary needs before you make your selection.
2. Avoid overpopulation
3. Test the water often
Even if the water in the tank is clear, it might not be a safe environment for your fish. Be sure to purchase a testing kit so you can regularly check the water’s ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, and pH levels. Add chemicals or freshwater as needed to maintain a healthy aquarium.
4. Refrain from overfeeding
While you might enjoy treating your pets with snacks, giving your fish too much food is detrimental to their health. Overfeeding leads to an accumulation of uneaten food and fish waste that can create a deadly chemical imbalance in the water, not to mention a dirtier tank.
5. Clean the tank regularly
Use a siphon to vacuum up the debris that settles at the bottom of the aquarium. Remove the various decorations and give them a thorough scrub. Remember to clean the inside walls and the filter as well. Once a month, replace a quarter of the water with dechlorinated water that’s the same temperature.
All of these steps are essential to proper aquarium maintenance. The reward is a beautiful, thriving aquatic environment.
King Cartoons
Wind: 11mph N
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 2
59/37°F
63/48°F