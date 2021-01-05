Home
5 reasons to try snowmobiling this winter
If you’ve never been snowmobiling, you don’t know what you’re missing. Here are five reasons to give it a try.
1. It’s safe and easy. You shouldn’t be intimidated by the idea of riding a snowmobile. With the right safety precautions and proper instructions, snowmobiling is a safe activity for kids and adults alike.
2. It’s a great group activity. Snowmobiling is even more enjoyable when done with family or friends. Undertaking the adventure together is a great way to bond and create lasting memories.
3. It lets you connect with nature. There’s something special about exploring hills, fields, and forests when they’re blanketed in virgin snow. Snowmobiling allows you to experience nature as you’ve never seen it before.
4. It lets you visit remote locations. You can cover large distances on a snowmobile and see picturesque landscapes that are far off the beaten track.
5. It’s peaceful. It’s true that some people snowmobile to get an adrenaline rush. However, others take to the trails in order to be immersed in the quiet and calm of nature.
Finally, snowmobiling is simply fun. No matter what pace you go at, it’s a thrill to ride over snow-covered terrain on a brisk winter day.
Home
How much does it cost to own a cat?
Many people believe that cats are inexpensive pets to own. While they tend to be more affordable than dogs, you shouldn’t assume that the cost of caring for a cat is limited to food and litter. Here are a few things to think about before you adopt a feline friend.
Life expectancy
If you want to adopt a pet, you should be prepared to take on the responsibility of caring for the animal for the rest of its life. Unless you opt for an older cat, you’ll likely enjoy the company of your pet for many years to come. In fact, it’s not uncommon for indoor cats to live for about 15 years.
Costs to consider
• Annual veterinary exams
• Vaccinations
• Deworming medication
• Dental care
• Pet license
• Toys and bedding
• Preventive screening tests
• Grooming treatments
You’ll also need to pay for boarding or a pet sitter if you go on a trip. Plus, you need to anticipate the cost of medication, surgery, and hospitalization in the event of an illness or injury. For this reason, you might want to invest in pet insurance.
In addition, cats require a stimulating environment and plenty of affection. So before you decide to adopt, make sure you have the resources needed to give your feline friend a proper home.
Foster a feline
Across the country, millions of cats are abandoned. If you love cats but don’t have the resources for a long-term commitment, consider fostering. Contact a local animal shelter to learn more about the process.
Home
Poisons in your home
There are numerous household products, some of which might seem harmless, that can poison a child if your back is turned. Here are some everyday items that are toxic.
Cleaning products
Bleach, drain cleaners, and other household cleaning products should be locked away in a cabinet. Dishwasher and laundry detergent pods are particularly attractive to young children because they look like candy. Unfortunately, if these pods burst, the toxic liquid can get in the child’s eyes, throat, and lungs.
Medicines
Personal care products
Many beauty and personal hygiene products can be dangerous if swallowed, inhaled, or splashed on the skin or in the eyes. These include:
· Antiperspirant
· Toothpaste
· Nail polish remover
· Mouthwash
· Body lotion
· Perfume
Store all of these products in a locked cabinet or out of the reach of children.
Plants
Some types of common houseplants are poisonous including poinsettia, cyclamen, peace lilies, caladium, and English ivy. Identify the species in your home and move toxic plants out of reach or give them away.
Home
Microfiber sheets: To buy or not to buy
If you like to sleep warm and cozy, microfiber sheets might be a delightfully less expensive option, but sleeper beware.
Here’s a rule of thumb: If you love high thread-count cotton, you might hesitate to buy microfiber. Your opinions may well vary, but here’s the reason for the rule.
As the name suggests, microfiber sheets are not made with anything that grows on the earth. These are machine-made fibers such as polyester and polyamides, according to bewinner.com.
The best of the microfibers will be lightweight and soft. But to people used to the softness of cotton, or those with sensitive skin, microfibers can feel irritating.
But there’s one huge difference between cotton and microfiber: A high-quality set of Egyptian cotton sheets costs $350. A high-quality microfiber sheet set costs: $50 to $60.
For this price, microfiber sheets sleep warmer and resist stains, except for oils. They come out of the dryer wrinkle-free. Since microfibers are easy to dye, they come in lots of colors. They don’t fade, or pill.
How to buy
If you want to try some, look carefully at the advertisement. One typical brand advertises “Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding.”
That 1800 is NOT thread count. It is just a name meant to suggest thread count.
Microfiber sheets are not measured in thread count. The thickness is measured in grams per square meter (GSM). A GSM of 90 and below is generally a low-quality sheet and it can and will easily tear. A 100 GSM sheet is considered high quality and won’t even cost much more.
Look for a brushed finish, which creates softness. Double brushed means that both sides are brushed, and this is important. If it is only brushed on one side, the unbrushed side may be uncomfortable.
A fitted sheet pocket is crucial for proper fit. Look for at least 15 inches, but if your mattress is thick, go for 22 inches.
Home
What does cyberbullying look like?
Whether it occurs via social media, text messaging, online games, email, or other online platforms, cyberbullying can take a variety of forms. Here are some examples of it to help you and your teen recognize bullying behaviors.
• Sending someone mean, insulting, or threatening texts or private messages online
• Spreading secrets or rumors about someone online or by text message
• Making rude comments or being mean to someone in an online game
• Creating a Facebook page or social media account to ridicule someone
• Sharing or posting intimate photos of someone without their permission
• Deliberately excluding someone from a group message thread with mutual friends
• Impersonating someone online to spread hurtful or embarrassing messages
• Participating in online polls that rate or rank people based on their appearance
• Sharing embarrassing information, photos, or videos of someone online or via text
• Encouraging someone to harm themself in a private message or on social media
• Hacking someone’s social media or online gaming account to send hurtful messages
• Tricking someone into revealing private information then forwarding it to others
• Writing untrue, rude, or threatening things in online chat rooms or comment sections
Finally, remind your teen that forwarding, sharing, or liking hurtful posts online makes them part of the problem. Encourage your teen to stand up for victims of cyberbullying and reach out to a trusted adult if needed.
Home
Tax tips for the year
January can be misunderstood when it comes to taxes: You can do a lot more than waiting for 1099s and W-2s. There’s even time to make adjustments to your 2020 numbers.
With a little planning, you can position yourself to be super organized and maybe even snag some late deductions. Consider these tips from TurboTax and others:
*Get your paperwork together. A tax checklist can help immensely–your CPA can provide one or you can find one online. Gather records and receipts and find your forms. A little time spent organizing now will help things move faster later.
*Itemize your tax deductions. January is a good time to scrutinize this list before you feel a deadline crunch. If you are self-employed, own a home, or live in a high-tax area, you might find that you’ll save a lot by itemizing rather than taking the standard deduction. TurboTax says itemizing is worth it when your qualified expenses add up to more than $12,400 for most singles and $24,800 for most married couples filing jointly. These include items like mortgage interest, charitable donations, and a portion of medical expenses.
*Contribute to retirement accounts. The deadline to contribute to a traditional IRA is April 15. A deductible contribution can help lower your tax bill but check with your CPA whether yours is deductible or not and whether it makes sense for you to make a concerted effort. A Roth IRA contribution won’t lower your tax bill but may still be a good financial decision, for example.
*Make an estimated tax payment. You typically have until mid-January to make an estimated tax payment and avoid fourth-quarter penalties.
* Read up on COVID-19 tax impacts. Now’s a good time to check with your CPA and educate yourself on loan forgiveness, deductions, exemptions, and the like that will make 2020 filing a unique one.
Home
Energize your home with orange
From the soft hues of a sunset to the bright shades of the citrus fruit that bears its name, orange is a playful color that can add warmth and energy to a room. Here’s some advice on how to incorporate it into your decor.
Find the right pairing
Combine orange with blues and greens to give the room a lively tropical vibe. Alternatively, a pastel orange paired with taupe or ecru will provide a calming effect. If you prefer a more monochrome design, blend beiges and browns with subtle orange hues like pumpkin spice.
While you might be tempted to tone down orange with a neutral palette, don’t be afraid to show off your personality with bold choices. Pair it with violet and magenta to create a space reminiscent of India. Alternatively, use it alongside yellow, fuchsia, turquoise, and chartreuse as one of several accent colors in a white room.
Opt for accent pieces
In general, orange is a color best used sparingly. If you want to test out this bold shade, decorate a space with eye-catching orange vases, lamps, pillows, rugs, or curtains. If you want to make a statement, opt for an orange sofa, painted lower cabinets, or a wallpapered accent wall.
Use it to brighten up the room
Orange adds a dynamic, contemporary flair without being as aggressive as red. In fact, this color is particularly popular in front entrances and gathering places like the living room. You can also use orange to perk up a windowless room or dark space. Simply pair it with white or light wood furniture to maximize its ability to brighten.
To find the perfect orange accents for your home, scout your local shops, farmers markets, and antique stores. And if you’re not sure you can pull off orange on your own, consider hiring an interior decorator to help.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
45/28°F
41/27°F