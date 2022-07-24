5 reasons you may be struggling to get home insurance

Insuring your home gives you peace of mind and may be required by your mortgage lender. However, sometimes insurance companies are reluctant to cover your property. Here are five of the most common reasons.

1. Claims history. Your personal claims history has a major impact on your home’s insurability. For instance, the more claims you’ve made in any of your homes, the less likely an insurance company will want to take on the risk of insuring you.

2. Criminal record. Did you know that having a criminal record can jeopardize your eligibility for home insurance? This is especially true if the crime is relatively recent and involves property damage.

3. Poor home condition. The condition of your home can impact its insurability. For example, insurers don’t like to take a risk on homes that have foundation issues, bad plumbing, old electrical systems, or inadequate insulation. You may also be denied home insurance if your property is in an area with a lot of crime.

4. Old home. Older homes are often more difficult to insure. This is especially true if the house is over 25 years old and hasn’t been updated.

5. Vacant home. Homes that sit vacant for an extended period are at a greater risk for theft, vandalism, and water infiltration. Therefore, some insurance companies don’t offer coverage for these properties.

If you’re having trouble insuring your property, contact an insurance broker. They can analyze your situation and recommend solutions.