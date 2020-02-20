5 signs it’s time to replace your windows

Do your windows need to be replaced? Here are five signs that indicate it’s time for an upgrade.

1. There’s a noticeable draft. Even on cold, windy days, you shouldn’t feel any air coming in through your windows.

2. There’s lots of outside noise. If you can hear each car that drives by and every child playing in the street, your windows probably need to be updated.

3. The frames leak or are damaged. Chipped or soft wood around your windows is an indicator of irreversible water damage.

4. They’re difficult to open or close. Windows should be simple to open and close and they should lock easily and securely.

5. There’s condensation. Condensation between windowpanes suggests there’s a broken seal. If the seal is broken, any gas that provided insulation is gone.

If you notice one or more of these signs it’s time to invest in new windows for your home.