5 signs that you’re (finally) ready to move into a seniors’ residence
Are you wondering if you should move into a seniors’ residence? Here are five indications it may be time to take this step.
1. Maintaining your property is a burden. Washing windows, clearing leaves, shoveling the driveway, and mowing the lawn can take a toll. If you have to ask for help with most regular chores, or if you’re simply exhausted by them, living in a residence may prove to be a relief.
2. You need daily support. If showering or bathing is strenuous and getting dressed is a struggle, you could improve your quality of life with the care services offered by most seniors’ residences.
3. Your loved ones are worried about your safety. Do you tend to fall or forget to lock your doors? Have you ever almost started a fire by leaving a pot on the stove for too long? Residences are places where safety is a key consideration. You and your loved ones will sleep better-knowing help is available if you need it.
4. It’s hard to eat a healthy diet. Do you often eat frozen or canned meals? If grocery shopping and cooking are major chores for you, remember that in a seniors’ residence, you’ll have access to a variety of healthy meals every day.
5. You want more opportunities to socialize. Do you long for lively conversations and enriching encounters? In seniors’ residences, there are many opportunities to make new friends.
To find your future home, contact the seniors’ residences in your area.
Fashion over 50: how to look and feel your best
When it comes to feeling confident and beautiful, the clothes you wear can make a big difference. Here are two tips to help you create flattering outfits that you’ll be eager to show off.
Embrace color
Shades of gray might feel like a safe bet, but the color is more fun. Opt for bright and bold shades — think turquoise, burnt orange, or periwinkle — that complement your complexion and give you a youthful glow. If you’re not ready to go all-in with a magenta dress, start by adding pops of color with your accessories and a classic red lip.
Indulge in quality items
Swap out synthetics in favor of luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and soft cotton. Not only will this elevate your everyday look, but quality items tend to feel great against your skin and can boost your confidence. Additionally, take the time to find pieces that complement your figure, and don’t hesitate to have items tailored to your measurements. A perfect fit can make the difference between sloppy and sophisticated.
For personalized advice, consult the stylists at boutiques in your area.
4 factors to consider when decorating with flowers
Flowers are emblematic of spring and can make a great addition to your home. Here are four factors to consider when decorating with flowers.
1. Think about the decor. Flowers can be used to enhance the atmosphere of a room, so reflect on the design style you want to create. You can use floral arrangements as accent pieces or draw out the colors in furnishings and other decorative pieces.
2. Choose the right size. You want to ensure you maintain a cohesive look when adding flowers to space. Consider whether a room would benefit more from a single, large bouquet that draws the eye or several subtle arrangements.
3. Get creative with placement. Play around with height and texture by hanging plants in macramé holders or securing them to the wall to create a vertical flower garden. Make sure your flowers get enough natural light, as this will make their colors pop.
4. Pick the right flowers. Choose plants that don’t require more maintenance than you have time for, and consider how they grow to ensure your flowers won’t overwhelm a space. If you want to forgo the hassle, opt for dried or artificial arrangements.
Finally, keep in mind that moving or replacing your flowering plants and bouquets a few times a year is a simple way to freshen up your decor.
Understanding dental problems in rabbits
If you’re thinking about adopting a rabbit or already own one, it’s important to be aware that this type of pet is prone to dental issues. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
A rabbit’s teeth will continue to grow throughout its lifetime, and at a pretty quick rate. As a result, these creatures need to continually chew on fibrous materials such as hay and leafy vegetables to keep their teeth at a healthy length.
The most common dental problem among rabbits is overgrown teeth, which leads to malocclusion (commonly known as buck teeth). This condition is typically caused by an improper diet, but it may also be linked to hereditary factors, trauma, depression, or a vitamin D deficiency.
Symptoms
A rabbit with damaged or overgrown teeth may have trouble eating and produce an excessive amount of saliva. Dental issues can also cause pain, problems with digestion, abscesses, and lesions of the gums, palate, tongue, and cheeks.
Treatments
While there’s no instant cure for malocclusion in rabbits, you can effectively manage this issue by increasing tooth wear. First and foremost, you need to provide your pet with plenty of hay to chew on and replace it with a fresh batch at least twice a day. Rabbits should also be fed a variety of leafy greens every day.
In addition, you should give your rabbit toys to chew on. Look for ones made of untreated pine, willow, aspen, or apple. Cardboard toys are good too.
Carrots should be avoided or only given as an occasional treat, as they’re high in sugar and can cause tooth decay.
If you notice that your rabbit is having trouble eating or showing other signs of malocclusion, schedule an appointment with a veterinarian who treats rabbits as soon as possible.
How to get your kids into golf
One of the great things about golf is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. If you’ve decided to introduce your children to the sport, here are three things that are likely to help them develop a passion for it.
Choose the right clubs
Think twice before sawing down an extra set of adult clubs. While they may be the right length, they’ll be too stiff and heavy. It’s best to get children in some junior clubs. When they’re starting, a small set with a couple of woods and a few irons is sufficient. Just make sure they’re light and easy to swing.
Don’t over-teach
Children should be allowed to find their natural swing. If you provide too many instructions, you risk making things overly complex and discouraging them. When you do offer pointers, it’s best to provide them by showing rather than telling. Most kids find visual instructions easier to understand than verbal ones.
In addition, try to make learning golf fun. A good place to start is by letting your children whack plastic balls in the backyard or taking them to play minigolf.
Relax the rules
Golf has a ton of rules, but it’s best to ease up on them if you’re playing with young children. Give kids plenty of mulligans and allow them to tee up on the fairway.
Also, note that 18 holes are too much for most children, and even nine holes may be pushing it. If your kids start to lose interest or get frustrated after five or six holes, it’s probably best to call it a day.
Finally, while you should prioritize making golf enjoyable for your children, you should also teach them how to behave on the course. Good golf etiquette for kids involves taking care of the course, respecting other players, and having a good attitude.
Kid’s Corner: Amazing numbers
8,285
In space, some distant planets are spinning at an astounding speed of 8,285 miles per second. That’s the equivalent of 30 million miles per hour. Amazing!
9,550
The oldest tree in the world has been around for 9,550 years. You might think it’s gigantic, but on the contrary, this spruce growing at the foot of a mountain in Sweden is about 12 feet tall and looks like a slightly banged-up Christmas tree.
59,650
Migratory birds travel impressive distances every year. The Arctic Tern is the species that holds the record for the longest migration ever recorded: 59,650 miles. Not bad for a small bird that only weighs about 3.5 ounces.
500,000
In 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel, a team built a 118-foot tower with 500,000 Lego blocks! This ambitious project was a tribute to Omer Sayag, a young Lego fan who died of cancer.
2,300,000
To build the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, nearly 2.3 million blocks of stone — weighing an average of 5,500 pounds — were assembled without using heavy machinery.
5,000,000
The human body has nearly five million hair follicles. Some are almost invisible (like the hair on your face), and others are easy to spot (like the ones on your head). In fact, it’s interesting to note that there are about one million hair follicles on the human head alone.
A weekend guide to welcoming spring into your home
Are you ready to shake off the bleakness of winter and embrace the season of new beginnings? Here’s a guide to help you welcome spring into your home in just two days.
Saturday
In the morning, focus on cleaning your home from top to bottom. Dust and vacuum each room, and put away thick blankets and other winter decors. Now’s also a good opportunity to declutter your home, setting aside items to throw out, recycle or donate.
In the afternoon, get all of your shopping done. Head to a farmer’s market or garden shop to pick up an assortment of plants and flowers. Additionally, stop by a home decor store to find spring accessories that’ll help brighten up your living space.
Sunday
In the morning, transplant your new flowers and greenery into pots you picked out the day before. Take the time to create a variety of arrangements. While you’re at it, trim yellow leaves and dead stems from the plants already in your home.
In the afternoon, set about finding spots for your new decorative items. Play around with tones, textures, and shapes to best showcase each piece. Consider rearranging some of your furniture or installing lighter curtains to make space feel airier.
After the weekend’s over, you can sit back and enjoy the beauty of spring in your own home.
