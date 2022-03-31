5 signs your suspension system needs to be repaired

Your car’s suspension system consists of many parts including shock absorbers, struts, and axles. It connects your car’s wheels to the chassis and allows your vehicle to absorb bumps on the road and accelerate and brake smoothly. It also keeps your tires firmly on the road when turning. Here are five signs your suspension system may need to be repaired.

1. Your ride is bumpy

If your ride is rougher than usual and you can feel every little bump on the road, you may have a broken strut or shock absorber that needs to be replaced.

2. One corner of your car sits low

A damaged spring will cause one corner of your vehicle to sit lower than the other three. This could result in the sagging corner hitting the road when you go over bumps.

3. Your car leans or tilts

If your vehicle leans to one side when you turn, or it tilts backward or forwards when you brake or accelerate, it’s time to get your suspension checked.

4. Turning is a challenge

If you find it more difficult than usual to steer, or your car pulls or drifts when you turn corners, it may mean there’s a problem with your shock absorbers.

5. Unusual noises

If you hear knocking every time your car hits a pothole, your struts are likely bottoming out and need to be replaced.

Your car’s suspension system is designed to provide a smooth ride. If you think something’s wrong with it, visit a qualified mechanic as soon as possible.