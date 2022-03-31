Connect with us

Automotive

5 signs your suspension system needs to be repaired

Published

2 hours ago

on

Your car’s suspension system consists of many parts including shock absorbers, struts, and axles. It connects your car’s wheels to the chassis and allows your vehicle to absorb bumps on the road and accelerate and brake smoothly. It also keeps your tires firmly on the road when turning. Here are five signs your suspension system may need to be repaired.

1. Your ride is bumpy
If your ride is rougher than usual and you can feel every little bump on the road, you may have a broken strut or shock absorber that needs to be replaced.

2. One corner of your car sits low
A damaged spring will cause one corner of your vehicle to sit lower than the other three. This could result in the sagging corner hitting the road when you go over bumps.

3. Your car leans or tilts
If your vehicle leans to one side when you turn, or it tilts backward or forwards when you brake or accelerate, it’s time to get your suspension checked.


4. Turning is a challenge
If you find it more difficult than usual to steer, or your car pulls or drifts when you turn corners, it may mean there’s a problem with your shock absorbers.

5. Unusual noises
If you hear knocking every time your car hits a pothole, your struts are likely bottoming out and need to be replaced.

Your car’s suspension system is designed to provide a smooth ride. If you think something’s wrong with it, visit a qualified mechanic as soon as possible.

7 things on your car you should check in spring

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

After a long, cold winter, you should inspect your vehicle and make sure it’s in good condition. Here are seven things to check.

1. Tires
Before installing your summer tires, assess the tread depth. If it’s less than 6/32 inches, invest in a new set. Once your summer tires are installed, inflate them according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Additionally, inspect your winter tires before storing them. If the wear is uneven, visit a mechanic for an alignment check.

2. Fluids
Depending on when your car was last serviced and the number of miles you drove over the winter, you may need to change the oil. Additionally, top up the coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluids.

3. Filters
Determine if the engine or cabin air filter is clogged with dirt. If so, clean or replace them.


4. Air conditioning
Don’t wait until there’s a heatwave to ensure your air conditioning system is working.

5. Windshield wipers
If applicable, swap your winter wiper blades for summer ones. Additionally, if your windshield wipers are cracked and worn, invest in a new set.

6. Bodywork
After thoroughly washing your vehicle, check for rust. If you notice any corrosion, repair it immediately.

7. Cabin and trunk
Clean the interior of your car, and make sure to organize your emergency kit, put away seasonal items and replace anything that’s outdated in your first aid kit.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to schedule a full inspection with your mechanic to ensure your car didn’t suffer any damage over the winter.

 

Automotive

5 must-have safety features for family cars

Published

3 days ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

Are you in the market for a new vehicle to accommodate your growing family? If so, look for the following safety features to keep you and your kids secure.

1. Backup camera
Backup cameras are such an important feature that as of 2018, all new vehicles sold in North America must be equipped with one.

2. Advanced driver assistance system
Staying alert behind the wheel is the best way to avoid getting in an accident. However, features like automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warnings can go a long way in helping to keep your family safe.

3. Good crash-test score
It’s important to choose a vehicle that can keep you and your family safe if you get into an accident. Therefore, check to see if the model you’re interested in has been tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and has a good safety score.


4. Superior airbags
Look for a vehicle with good airbags that will reduce the risk of serious injuries or fatalities if you get into an accident.

5. Automatic emergency call system
If you choose a car with this feature, you can rest assured that you and your family will get the help you need as quickly as possible if you’re in an accident.

When you’re ready to test drive a vehicle, make sure to bring your child’s car seat with you to ensure it’ll fit in the backseat.

Automotive

5 car myths debunked

Published

7 days ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

Car myths can be difficult to dispel. Here are five common beliefs about driving that simply aren’t true.

1. Myth: Premium gasoline is best
Fact: Only certain vehicles require premium gasoline. If your owner’s manual doesn’t recommend using high octane fuel, there’s no point in wasting your money. Doing so won’t improve the performance of your vehicle.

2. Myth: You must warm up your car before driving it in the winter
Fact: Most vehicles only need to warm up for about 30 seconds. In fact, idling your car for extended periods of time can harm the engine by diluting the oil.

3. Myth: It’s illegal to drive in sandals
Fact: Though it’s dangerous to wear sandals while driving, there aren’t any laws that prevent you from doing so.



4. Myth: Drinking coffee or opening a window can get rid of fatigue
Fact: There’s no quick cure for fatigue. Driving while sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

5. Myth: You can use your winter tires in summer
Fact: Though it may seem like a way to save money, driving with winter tires in the summer can increase your fuel consumption and braking distance and cause you to hydroplane.

If you have any questions about driving or maintaining your car, contact your local mechanic.

Automotive

Essential tools for vehicle maintenance

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 17, 2022

By

Do you know how to perform basic car maintenance tasks like removing a tire, replacing a light bulb and changing the oil? If so, here are a few tools you should have on hand:

• A ratcheting wrench to secure parts
• A torque wrench to tighten fasteners
• A pressure gauge to check your tire pressure
• Pliers and wire cutters to replace or install electronic components
• A spotlight to see under the hood and carriage
• A set of screwdrivers with multiple bits
• A tool tray to keep everything organized
• A set of jacks, ramps, and stanchions to safely lift your vehicle

Visit your local hardware or auto parts store to get all the tools you need.

Does your vehicle need major repairs? If so, enlist the services of a professional mechanic.


Automotive

Financial considerations and electric cars

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Gas prices have steadily increased in recent months, putting a pinch on consumers. Given how expensive gasoline is, some are turning to electric automobiles — not just cars, but also trucks, delivery vans and other vehicles. That said, before buying an electric car, there are important financial considerations.

First, if you want to use an electric vehicle, you’re going to need to charge it. This means you’ll typically have to pay for fuel, and ultimately, the cost power a vehicle can vary dramatically depending on local electricity prices.

That said, you can get a good grasp on how much you’ll have to spend charging your car by looking at the kilowatt-hours per 100 miles. This outlines the fuel efficiency of an electric or hybrid car. A Tesla Model 3, for example, needs 25 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 100 miles. With kWh in hand, you can calculate the cost to charge your vehicle.

Fuel costs aren’t the only factor to consider with electric cars. Generally speaking, electric vehicles don’t break down as often as traditional gasoline automobiles. This is due, in part, to the fact that electric power trains have fewer moving parts. You also don’t have to worry about spark plugs and oil changes.


That said, the battery will eventually wear out, and replacing it can cost north of $5,000. You may also need to install a charging station at your house, which can cost thousands of dollars. And if gasoline prices decline while electricity prices climb, the cost gap between combustion engines and electric drive trains would narrow.

Automotive

Car tech for elderly drivers

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 12, 2022

By

It’s not uncommon for elderly drivers to feel less than confident on the road. Fortunately, there are now a host of automotive innovations that can make driving easier and safer.

Assistive technology
Most cars today come with driver assistance technology. This includes infrared parking assistance, cruise control, electronic stability control, cornering lights, blind-spot detection, and other features that can help keep you safe. Some vehicles also come with a built-in eCall emergency service that allows drivers to directly communicate with emergency responders if needed.

Improved design
Automakers are tweaking vehicle designs to make handles and knobs more ergonomic for people with limited dexterity, including individuals with arthritis. In addition, vehicles are now being designed with lower door sills, longer sun visors, and easy-to-adjust seats, and steering wheels for added comfort.

When purchasing or leasing your next vehicle, make sure to look for the latest technological features available.


The car of the future
Several countries have plans to improve travel for seniors by putting autonomous vehicles on the road. Self-driving shut¬tles, buses, and cars will make it easier for passengers of all abilities to get to their destination.

