5 small gestures that will make you a good neighbor

To truly feel at home in your community, getting along with your neighbors is a must. Here are five simple things you can do that will help you make a good impression.

1. Be courteous. Greet your neighbors when you pass them on the street or at the park, and take the time to ask them how they’re doing.

2. Offer your help. Whether you shovel an elderly neighbor’s driveway or collect parcels left on someone’s doorstep while they’re away, lending a hand will certainly be appreciated.

3. Be mindful of noise. Mow your lawn and do other noisy tasks at a reasonable hour. Also, don’t let your dog bark unnecessarily, and keep music at a moderate volume at all times. If you’re planning a party or a major renovation, let your neighbors know.

4. Keep your yard clean. Don’t leave old tires and other trash lying around your yard. In addition, be sure to maintain your lawn and garden, so they don’t become overgrown.

5. Respect property boundaries. Take steps to ensure you don’t encroach on your neighbors’ property. This means being careful about where you place hedges, fences, and trees as well as making sure your pets stay in your own yard.

Finally, if you’re new to the neighborhood, or if others have recently moved in nearby, don’t hesitate to introduce yourself. This way you can start the relationship on the right foot.