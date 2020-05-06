5 smells home buyers hate

An unpleasant smell can dissuade potential buyers from making a reasonable bid on your home. Here are some odors that are best to eliminate or avoid creating.

1. Smoke

Many people in the market for a home are put off by properties that smell like cigarette smoke. They may be worried about needing to pay for cleaning, odor removal or restoration services. As a result, they may ask you to factor these costs into the sales price or simply choose to purchase a different home.

2. Pet smells

You probably can’t smell your pets, but visitors and potential buyers certainly can. Ask your real estate agent if they have any recommendations for good odor removal products and, if you can bear it, consider having your pets stay somewhere else until you sell the house.

3. Cooking odors

While the aroma of freshly baked cookies may help you sell your home, not all food smells are welcome. Avoid cooking strong-smelling foods like fish or cabbage shortly before people visit, and try to get any such smells out before the next showing.

4. Bleach and other cleaners

Never go overboard when using cleaning products. It could give the impression you’re trying to hide something. This also goes for air fresheners, which can be overpowering.

5. Mold or mildew

Musty smells conjure up images of rot and water damage and are sure to deter potential buyers. Check that there are no leaks anywhere in the house and that rooms are well ventilated. In addition, bad smells coming from sinks or drains could mean you need to call a plumber.

If you notice unpleasant smells anywhere in your home, try to locate the source, as they could indicate a problem that needs to be dealt with before putting your house on the market.