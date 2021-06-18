5 strategies to ward off squirrels

Squirrels are agile creatures that like to snack on seeds and dig up flower bulbs. This can make them quite a nuisance for gardeners. If you want to keep the squirrels in your area at bay, here are five tricks to try.

1. Plant bulbs at least six inches deep, and opt for species that squirrels tend to avoid such as daffodils, hyacinths, and fritillaries.

2. Cover your flower beds with chicken wire. This metal mesh will keep unwanted critters at bay without disrupting the germination of your seeds.

3. After planting, cover the soil with blood meal or chicken manure fertilizer. The odor repels squirrels and helps mask the smell of bulbs.

4. Grow aromatic plants that repel squirrels such as onion, garlic, and herbs. Scented geraniums (pelargoniums) and certain other fragrant flowers will also do the trick.

5. If you have a cat or dog, let it roam near your garden. Your pet’s presence, as well as the fur and scent it leaves behind, will serve as a deterrent.

Good luck!