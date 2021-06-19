5 summer activities to enjoy solo

Being alone doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Here are five solo activities you may want to try this summer.

1. Visit a museum. You can choose which exhibits you want to explore and not worry about being rushed or taking too long.

2. Go to a movie. You can visit either a theater or drive-in. Once the movie starts, it won’t matter if you’re there alone. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

3. Relax at the park. Take some time to read, do yoga, or picnic at a nearby park.

4. Attend an outdoor show. Once you’re there, you’ll be swept up in the festive atmosphere and probably won’t need anyone to talk to.

5. Eat at a restaurant. Take the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal without having to worry about making conversation.

This summer, don’t deprive yourself of doing things you like just because you’re alone. Instead, make the most of the season and be open to trying new things.