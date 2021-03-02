5 things that will bring spring into your bedroom

Do you want to refresh your home for the season? Here are a few design elements you can incorporate into any bedroom to create a spring-like atmosphere.

1. Pastels. Choose soft shades of pink, blue, or green to give your room a fresh feel. Additionally, opt for white walls, bedding, or accessories to help brighten up space.

2. Flowers. From dried and artificial arrangements to floral-pattern fabrics and wallpaper, there are plenty of ways to bring spring blooms into a bedroom. Go for classics like roses, tulips, lilacs, and cotton flowers.

3. Wood. This is a timeless and elegant material that’ll match any design style. To evoke the lightness of spring, consider introducing rattan, slatted, or driftwood furniture, depending on the theme of your room.

4. Light materials. Berber rugs, sheer curtains, linen cushions, and macramé are all great options for a minimalist space that captures the airiness of spring. Japanese interior design trends can serve as inspiration.

5. Storage. If you want to create a calming atmosphere, your room needs to be clean and organized. Additionally, removing clutter can help you shed the heavy feeling associated with winter and give you a sense of renewal.

For more inspiration, visit home decor shops in your area or speak with an interior designer.