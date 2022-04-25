Connect with us

Home

5 things to consider before buying a wall bed

Published

13 hours ago

on

Do you want to buy a foldaway bed to save space or create a multi-purpose guest room? If so, here are five things to consider.

1. Available space
The dimensions of the room will help you decide whether you should choose a bed that folds horizontally or vertically. Make certain to measure both the floor and wall space to ensure you can easily move around the entire room with the bed open.

2. Storage
Some wall beds fold into a single cabinet, while others have various storage compartments or a built-in desk. Look for a model with the storage features you need.

3. Mechanism
Make sure the bed is sturdy, safe, and easy to fold. This is especially important if your child will be using it.


4. Mattress
Foldaway beds require special mat¬tres¬ses that are thin and flexible. Consequently, you should do your research to find one that’s both comfortable and durable.

5. Installation
Wall beds have specific installation requirements to ensure they’re safe. Therefore, you may want to hire a professional to set it up.

To compare wall beds, visit the stores in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

4 criteria for choosing a tree

Published

13 hours ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

If you want to plant one or more trees on your property, you may be wondering what species to select. Here are four criteria to consider before you decide.

1. Function
Do you want the tree you choose to shelter your property from the sun or keep noise, wind, and prying eyes at bay? Do you want it to increase your property’s curb appeal? Whatever your needs, it’s important to consider how the tree will affect your outdoor space.

2. Size
Find out how big your tree will be once it matures. This will partially depend on where you choose to plant it. Additionally, if the tree has an aggressive root system, it may require more space.

3. Care
Determine how much water and sunlight the tree needs to stay healthy. You should also investigate potential pests and diseases that could affect the tree’s growth.

Front Royal Virginia

4. Maintenance
Some trees require frequent pruning to stay healthy and continue to grow. You may also need to regularly trim the tree to keep it away from electrical lines and other nearby obstacles.

Don’t hesitate to contact your local nursery for suggestions and advice.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to soundproof your home

Published

2 days ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Are you tired of hearing your neighbors? Do you need a quiet place to work? If so, here are a few tips for soundproofing your home.

• Install drywall or acoustic panels. You can soundproof the noisiest rooms in your home by installing high-quality drywall, acoustic plasterboard, or acoustic panels. These materials effectively reduce noise transmission through walls and doors. Use an acoustic sealant to achieve optimal results.

• Upgrade the windows and doors. Windows and doors made of low-quality, lightweight materials don’t effectively block out noise. Replace your old doors with ones made of heavy wood, steel, composite, fiberglass, or particleboard to reduce sound infiltration. Make sure your windows are airtight and consider opting for triple-glazed or specially designed glass to maximize soundproofing.

• Add furniture and accessories. Thick curtains, plush carpets, chairs, sofas, and cushioned rugs can effectively dampen sound. Though these items aren’t specifically designed to reduce noise, they can help muffle sounds.


• Find the source of the problem. Do your floors creak? Do you hear running water when someone flushes the toilet? If so, try to find out where these sounds are coming from to correct the problem at the source.

If you need help soundproofing your home, contact a professional contractor in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to rotate crops in your garden

Published

2 days ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

Crop rotation is the practice of growing different vegetables rather than identical or related ones in the same place every year. Here’s what you need to know.

Explanation
Many disease-carrying spores and insects overwinter in the soil near the base of their target plants. Therefore, replanting the same vegetable the following year makes it easy for these pests to infect the new crop. Planting your vegetables in a new location every growing season will prevent these parasites from finding a host to infect in spring.

Execution
Ideally, crop rotation should be done over four years because some spores can remain in the soil for up to three years. However, if you have a small garden, rotating your crops every two years works just fine. This practice also prevents nutrient depletion in your soil.

To pick up vegetable seeds and starters, visit your local garden center.


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

What you need to know about atmospheric irrigation

Published

3 days ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Irrigating farmland requires a lot of water. However, new technology can help reduce the amount you use by capturing moisture in the air through atmospheric irrigation. Here’s an overview of two recent inventions that use this technique.

The AirDrop Irrigation system
The most well-known atmospheric irrigation system is undoubtedly the AirDrop. This device was designed by Edward Linnacre, an Australian university student who won the 2011 James Dyson Award for his invention. This is how his ingenious system works:

1. Warm air is driven underground by a turbine intake

2. The warm air is then rapidly cooled as it travels through underground copper piping


3. As the air cools, it reacts with the copper piping to create condensation

4. The condensation droplets are then collected in an underground tank

5. Lastly, a pump drives the water to the roots of the crops via a semi-permeable hose

The AirDrop design also features an LCD screen displaying water levels, pressure strength, solar battery life, and system health.

Absorbent gels
Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin invented super moisture absorbent gels (SMAG) that harvest water from the air. SMAGs are inserted into the soil and slowly release water once heated to a specific temperature. During this process, some moisture goes back into the air, making it easier to collect more water.

Sustainable farming practices like atmospheric irrigation are crucial for preserving the environment. They also allow farmers to cultivate less fertile soils in areas where water isn’t easy to access.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to attract butterflies

Published

4 days ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

The monarch butterflies are returning from Texas and Mexico to northern climes. To attract them and other butterflies to your yard, you need to offer them food and water.

Only a few plants provide both foods for the caterpillar and nectar for the adults. Plant groups that can be used for both include asters, cherry, clover, marigold, milkweed, Queen Anne’s lace, and thistle.

If monarch butterflies are your favorite, be sure to have milkweed growing in your yard. It’s the only plant monarch caterpillars can eat. The poisonous milkweed also provides some natural defense. The monarch, either in its caterpillar or butterfly stages, needs no camouflage. Predators know it’s a poisonous snack!

Black swallowtail butterflies like fennel and parsley. Birch and elm trees attract mourning cloak, white admiral, and question mark butterflies.


Some butterflies are attracted to mud puddles where they get both moisture and nutrients. To create your own mud puddle, place a birdbath top or glass baking dish on the ground. Fill one-quarter of it with sand or a mix of mud and water.

Good annuals for attracting butterflies include cosmos, lantanas, nicotiana, petunias, and zinnias.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to pick out a pair of running shoes

Published

4 days ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Do you want to take up running? If so, here are a few tips for choosing shoes that will heighten your performance and can prevent injury.

1. Consider where you run
If you run on relatively flat surfaces like asphalt or a treadmill, road running shoes are ideal. However, if you enjoy running in the woods, trail running shoes are best because they have small studs that offer great traction.

2. Evaluate your stride
The incline of your shoe is the height difference between the heel and the toe. This can make a big difference in terms of comfort. For example, if you tend to launch from your forefoot, choose a pair of shoes with a five- to nine-millimeter incline. However, if you tend to attack the ground with your heel, choose a pair of shoes with a 10- to 12-millimeter incline.

3. Assess your foot shape
It’s important to choose a shoe that offers enough stability to keep your feet aligned. If your feet tend to roll inward while running, you probably have flat feet. Conversely, if your feet turn outward, you likely have high arches. Both issues can be compensated for by selecting a shoe with either more or less arch support.


Do you often experience foot or knee pain when you walk or run? If so, you may need to invest in orthotics. Consult a specialist to get custom insoles for your running shoes.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Clear
6:20am8:00pm EDT
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
61/37°F
55/27°F
57/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
30
Sat
9:00 am We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Turner Pond Entrance. Hit the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aid the environment at the inaugural Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit, We Plant Trees. Time is on your side when on[...]
10:00 am Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Apr 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier is a community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas. We are a family-focused event with health information, screenings & activities for all ages. The event will be held Saturday, April[...]
12:00 pm Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Apr 30 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our[...]
4:00 pm Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Apr 30 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Reaching Out Now will host their community baseball event in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Safe At Home – Logan Series Community Day will be held on April[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
1
Sun
9:00 am Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 9:00 am – May 2 @ 1:00 pm
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opportunity @ Sky Meadows State Park
Lost Mountain Entrance. Dive into nature with the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in a collaborative effort to free a stately red oak from the invasive plant species that surround it.[...]
9:00 am Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
May 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Psychic Fair for both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. Event can be a life changing experience or just a fun time Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers, and[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]