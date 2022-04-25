5 things to consider before buying a wall bed

Do you want to buy a foldaway bed to save space or create a multi-purpose guest room? If so, here are five things to consider.

1. Available space

The dimensions of the room will help you decide whether you should choose a bed that folds horizontally or vertically. Make certain to measure both the floor and wall space to ensure you can easily move around the entire room with the bed open.

2. Storage

Some wall beds fold into a single cabinet, while others have various storage compartments or a built-in desk. Look for a model with the storage features you need.

3. Mechanism

Make sure the bed is sturdy, safe, and easy to fold. This is especially important if your child will be using it.

4. Mattress

Foldaway beds require special mat¬tres¬ses that are thin and flexible. Consequently, you should do your research to find one that’s both comfortable and durable.

5. Installation

Wall beds have specific installation requirements to ensure they’re safe. Therefore, you may want to hire a professional to set it up.

To compare wall beds, visit the stores in your area.