5 things to consider before buying a wall bed
Do you want to buy a foldaway bed to save space or create a multi-purpose guest room? If so, here are five things to consider.
1. Available space
The dimensions of the room will help you decide whether you should choose a bed that folds horizontally or vertically. Make certain to measure both the floor and wall space to ensure you can easily move around the entire room with the bed open.
2. Storage
Some wall beds fold into a single cabinet, while others have various storage compartments or a built-in desk. Look for a model with the storage features you need.
3. Mechanism
Make sure the bed is sturdy, safe, and easy to fold. This is especially important if your child will be using it.
4. Mattress
Foldaway beds require special mat¬tres¬ses that are thin and flexible. Consequently, you should do your research to find one that’s both comfortable and durable.
5. Installation
Wall beds have specific installation requirements to ensure they’re safe. Therefore, you may want to hire a professional to set it up.
To compare wall beds, visit the stores in your area.
4 criteria for choosing a tree
If you want to plant one or more trees on your property, you may be wondering what species to select. Here are four criteria to consider before you decide.
1. Function
Do you want the tree you choose to shelter your property from the sun or keep noise, wind, and prying eyes at bay? Do you want it to increase your property’s curb appeal? Whatever your needs, it’s important to consider how the tree will affect your outdoor space.
2. Size
Find out how big your tree will be once it matures. This will partially depend on where you choose to plant it. Additionally, if the tree has an aggressive root system, it may require more space.
3. Care
Determine how much water and sunlight the tree needs to stay healthy. You should also investigate potential pests and diseases that could affect the tree’s growth.
4. Maintenance
Some trees require frequent pruning to stay healthy and continue to grow. You may also need to regularly trim the tree to keep it away from electrical lines and other nearby obstacles.
Don’t hesitate to contact your local nursery for suggestions and advice.
How to soundproof your home
Are you tired of hearing your neighbors? Do you need a quiet place to work? If so, here are a few tips for soundproofing your home.
• Install drywall or acoustic panels. You can soundproof the noisiest rooms in your home by installing high-quality drywall, acoustic plasterboard, or acoustic panels. These materials effectively reduce noise transmission through walls and doors. Use an acoustic sealant to achieve optimal results.
• Upgrade the windows and doors. Windows and doors made of low-quality, lightweight materials don’t effectively block out noise. Replace your old doors with ones made of heavy wood, steel, composite, fiberglass, or particleboard to reduce sound infiltration. Make sure your windows are airtight and consider opting for triple-glazed or specially designed glass to maximize soundproofing.
• Add furniture and accessories. Thick curtains, plush carpets, chairs, sofas, and cushioned rugs can effectively dampen sound. Though these items aren’t specifically designed to reduce noise, they can help muffle sounds.
• Find the source of the problem. Do your floors creak? Do you hear running water when someone flushes the toilet? If so, try to find out where these sounds are coming from to correct the problem at the source.
If you need help soundproofing your home, contact a professional contractor in your area.
How to rotate crops in your garden
Crop rotation is the practice of growing different vegetables rather than identical or related ones in the same place every year. Here’s what you need to know.
Explanation
Many disease-carrying spores and insects overwinter in the soil near the base of their target plants. Therefore, replanting the same vegetable the following year makes it easy for these pests to infect the new crop. Planting your vegetables in a new location every growing season will prevent these parasites from finding a host to infect in spring.
Execution
Ideally, crop rotation should be done over four years because some spores can remain in the soil for up to three years. However, if you have a small garden, rotating your crops every two years works just fine. This practice also prevents nutrient depletion in your soil.
To pick up vegetable seeds and starters, visit your local garden center.
What you need to know about atmospheric irrigation
Irrigating farmland requires a lot of water. However, new technology can help reduce the amount you use by capturing moisture in the air through atmospheric irrigation. Here’s an overview of two recent inventions that use this technique.
The AirDrop Irrigation system
The most well-known atmospheric irrigation system is undoubtedly the AirDrop. This device was designed by Edward Linnacre, an Australian university student who won the 2011 James Dyson Award for his invention. This is how his ingenious system works:
1. Warm air is driven underground by a turbine intake
2. The warm air is then rapidly cooled as it travels through underground copper piping
3. As the air cools, it reacts with the copper piping to create condensation
4. The condensation droplets are then collected in an underground tank
5. Lastly, a pump drives the water to the roots of the crops via a semi-permeable hose
The AirDrop design also features an LCD screen displaying water levels, pressure strength, solar battery life, and system health.
Absorbent gels
Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin invented super moisture absorbent gels (SMAG) that harvest water from the air. SMAGs are inserted into the soil and slowly release water once heated to a specific temperature. During this process, some moisture goes back into the air, making it easier to collect more water.
Sustainable farming practices like atmospheric irrigation are crucial for preserving the environment. They also allow farmers to cultivate less fertile soils in areas where water isn’t easy to access.
How to attract butterflies
The monarch butterflies are returning from Texas and Mexico to northern climes. To attract them and other butterflies to your yard, you need to offer them food and water.
Only a few plants provide both foods for the caterpillar and nectar for the adults. Plant groups that can be used for both include asters, cherry, clover, marigold, milkweed, Queen Anne’s lace, and thistle.
If monarch butterflies are your favorite, be sure to have milkweed growing in your yard. It’s the only plant monarch caterpillars can eat. The poisonous milkweed also provides some natural defense. The monarch, either in its caterpillar or butterfly stages, needs no camouflage. Predators know it’s a poisonous snack!
Black swallowtail butterflies like fennel and parsley. Birch and elm trees attract mourning cloak, white admiral, and question mark butterflies.
Some butterflies are attracted to mud puddles where they get both moisture and nutrients. To create your own mud puddle, place a birdbath top or glass baking dish on the ground. Fill one-quarter of it with sand or a mix of mud and water.
Good annuals for attracting butterflies include cosmos, lantanas, nicotiana, petunias, and zinnias.
How to pick out a pair of running shoes
Do you want to take up running? If so, here are a few tips for choosing shoes that will heighten your performance and can prevent injury.
1. Consider where you run
If you run on relatively flat surfaces like asphalt or a treadmill, road running shoes are ideal. However, if you enjoy running in the woods, trail running shoes are best because they have small studs that offer great traction.
2. Evaluate your stride
The incline of your shoe is the height difference between the heel and the toe. This can make a big difference in terms of comfort. For example, if you tend to launch from your forefoot, choose a pair of shoes with a five- to nine-millimeter incline. However, if you tend to attack the ground with your heel, choose a pair of shoes with a 10- to 12-millimeter incline.
3. Assess your foot shape
It’s important to choose a shoe that offers enough stability to keep your feet aligned. If your feet tend to roll inward while running, you probably have flat feet. Conversely, if your feet turn outward, you likely have high arches. Both issues can be compensated for by selecting a shoe with either more or less arch support.
Do you often experience foot or knee pain when you walk or run? If so, you may need to invest in orthotics. Consult a specialist to get custom insoles for your running shoes.
