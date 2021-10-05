5 things to consider when buying a bread maker

A bread maker is a small appliance that allows you to easily prepare homemade loaves. If you’re considering purchasing one for your kitchen, here are five criteria to consider.

1. Space. Bread makers can be fairly bulky countertop appliances. Before making your purchase, you should decide where you want to keep the bread maker to ensure you have enough space.

2. Features. Bread makers come with a variety of different features. Depending on the model, you can adjust how thick you want the crust to be or make recipes with different types of flour, such as whole wheat or spelt. Some bread makers can even make meatloaf and jam.

3. Loaf size. Each bread maker will make a different size loaf. If you have a large family, you may want to look for a bread maker that makes big loaves.

4. Noise. Unfortunately, most bread makers are quite noisy, especially during the kneading process. In addition, they normally make loud beeping sounds between each step. If these sounds are a problem, look for a model that comes with adjustable volume control.

5. Cost. Like any other kitchen appliance, bread makers are available at a variety of price points. On average, you can expect to pay around $80 to $165.

One thing is certain, the smell of baking bread and biting into a fresh loaf is among life’s little pleasures.

Bread makers usually have a stainless steel or plastic exterior with a removable, non-stick metal bowl fitted with one or two kneading blades. Most models also have a digital display and a window, so you can watch the bread bake.