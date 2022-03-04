5 things to consider when touring a retirement home

If you or a loved one are planning to move into a retirement home, it’s a good idea to tour several facilities before making a final decision. Here are five things to consider when visiting a senior’s residence.

1. The units

Tour the available units to find out if they include a kitchen, accessible bathroom, balcony, and more. This way you can compare different suites and select one based on your budget and needs.

2. The atmosphere

Visit the retirement home’s common room and living area to observe the residents’ behavior. Do they seem happy and relaxed? You should also find out what kind of activities are available.

3. The amenities

Some retirement homes have amenities such as a hair salon, swimming pool, theater, convenience store, and restaurant. Make sure to tour these areas as well.

4. The neighborhood

Before or after your visit, walk around the neighborhood to see if it’s easy to access by public transit. You should also see if there are any interesting shops nearby and places where you can enjoy outdoor activities.

5. The meal plan

If you plan to use the retirement home’s food services, consult the menu to get an idea of the type of food they serve and if it meets your expectations.

Moreover, factors like the parking arrangements, available storage space, and cleanliness of the premises can help guide your decision. If you’re unsure, don’t hesitate to go back for a second tour.