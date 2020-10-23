5 things to know about kids and drug use

Every year, the National Family Partnership (NFP) runs Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign aimed at educating and encouraging the public to participate in drug prevention activities. The theme for this year’s event, which takes place from October 23 to 31, is Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free. Here are five things to remember about kids and drug use.

1. They need information

It can be awkward to discuss drug use, but phrases like “be smart” are vague. Clearly explain your values and expectations so your child knows why they should avoid drug use.

2. They have questions



Kids are curious, and chances are your child will want to know more about drugs. Answering their questions is likely to make them feel heard. Lecturing them, however, might make them less willing to open up in the future.

3. They have their reasons

Children of all ages use drugs for different reasons. Peer pressure is one, but anxiety, depression, and other stressful situations can also trigger substance use.

4. They’ll remember

Parents often think of teens when it comes to drug prevention. However, explaining to young children how their vitamins and medications work and how to use them responsibly is just as important. Early conversations of this nature will set a precedent for discussing and understanding drug use later on.

5. They may struggle

If there’s a history of substance abuse in the family, discuss it with your children. This can prevent them from feeling ashamed later on if they struggle with substance abuse. It will also help you create a space where they feel comfortable talking to you.

Preventing drug abuse starts early and taking steps to ensure open communication is crucial.