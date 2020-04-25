Automotive
5 things you can do at an auto show
If you plan to purchase a new car, consider attending an auto show in your region. In addition to being a great opportunity to scope out your next ride, these events offer a rich experience. Here are five things you can do at an auto show.
1. Discover the latest cars
Top automakers showcase their latest models and prototypes at auto shows. Enjoy seeing them all in the same place and in the span of just a few hours. Plus, gain bragging rights by learning about and snapping pics of the next generation of cars before all your friends.
2. Talk with experts
The staff working at the various car booths will know all the ins and outs of the vehicles that they’re displaying, and they’re there to answer any questions you have. Become a more informed car buyer by picking the brains of these product specialists.
3. Take a test drive
Become familiar with a bunch of exciting new cars. You may even be able to test drive some of them, including electric and luxury vehicles.
4. Meet the stars
Rub shoulders and take a photo with:
• Actors, musicians and other celebrities who are at the show representing various marques
• Racecar drivers from a range of motorsports (formula racing, rallying, NASCAR, etc.)
• Car journalists and bloggers
5. Enjoy the extras
Auto shows usually host live car auctions, keynote presentations, live music, marketplaces, and signing sessions. Moreover, most events are family-friendly, with many of the automakers offering games, interactive displays and other activities for kids.
If attending an auto show sounds like a good time, be sure not to pass up the next one in your region.
How to choose an electric vehicle
Are you thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle (EV)? If so, consider your needs before making a decision. Here are the key factors to keep in mind.
Commuting
If you have a short daily commute, almost any type of electric vehicle will have sufficient range to get you where you need to go.
However, if you tend to regularly drive long distances, you may be better off with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). This type of car uses gas to keep you going once the battery is depleted.
In addition, if you love to escape to the cottage or take frequent road trips, a long-range EV or PHEV may be a better option to get you where you’re going.
Charging
Most EV owners install a 240-volt charging station at home. If you do the same, you’ll have no problem recharging yours on a daily basis.
Alternatively, if you rely on public charging stations to power your car, it’s best to locate one close to your home and/or your place of work. It’s crucial to ensure that you always have enough range left to get to the station.
There is a wide variety of EVs and PHEVs on the market right now, with more being released every year. So, whether you prefer a compact car, a mid-sized sedan or an SUV, there’s an electric vehicle that’s right for you.
3 car sounds you should never ignore
In many cases, the first indication that there’s something wrong with your car is a strange sound. Here are three types of noises that could indicate there’s a problem.
1. Squealing
If it comes from your engine bay, a high-pitched squealing sound could indicate that there’s a worn-out or loose belt. On the other hand, if the noise emanates from the wheels, it may mean that there’s a problem with your brakes or bearings. An issue with the brakes may also present itself with a grinding sound.
2. Grinding or crunching
These sounds, especially when they come from under the hood, can be caused by a whole host of issues. A complete inspection may be necessary to pinpoint the origin of the noise.
3. Rattling or knocking
This could be caused by something as simple as a rock caught in the wheels or may be an indication that something is seriously wrong with your car. If the noise persists, get a mechanic to take a look at it.
If you regularly listen to music while you drive, you may miss the telltale sounds of a car problem. At least once a month, turn off the radio while driving in order to listen carefully to the noises your car makes. If you hear anything out of the ordinary, have it checked by a professional.
4 myths about EVs
Increasingly, motorists are buying electric vehicles (EVs) and cities and towns are making way for this new generation of cars. Despite how mainstream they’re becoming, misconceptions about them prevail. Here are four commonly believed myths about EVs.
1. They have insufficient range
Current models have more than enough range for the typical driver. On average, Americans drive 40 miles a day, making even the shortest-range EV, which can go for 58 miles, practical. Long road trips may require more planning, but unless your destination is remote, chances are you’ll be able to find charging stations.
2. They’re difficult to charge
Some worry that it’ll take too long to charge the car’s battery if a charging station can even be found. Both of these fears are unfounded. Your car will charge fully overnight. Between full charges, all you really need are top-ups to ensure you can get where you need to go. Plus, charging stations are much easier to install than gas stations, meaning they’ll be readily available as EVs become more common.
3. They’re more expensive
Most EVs are more expensive to purchase than their traditional counterparts. However, there are many tax and purchase incentives available to mitigate this higher initial cost. Moreover, you’ll save a lot of money on gas, maintenance, and repairs, meaning they’re cheaper in the long run.
4. They’re unsafe
Many detractors point to the fact lithium-ion batteries, which power most EVs, are at risk of catching fire and even exploding. However, manufacturers are taking precautions to reduce the risk of this happening. This leaves collisions as a potential trigger for such an event, but the risk of ignition and explosion is on par with that of a traditional gasoline-powered engine doing the same.
EV’s aren’t as impractical as many people make them out to be, so if you’re interested in purchasing one, don’t hesitate to visit a local dealership.
5 things you didn’t know car insurance covers
Your car insurance policy is probably more extensive than you realize. Here are five things you’re likely covered for if you have good collision, liability, and comprehensive coverage.
1. Car seats
Child car seats can be pricey. However, if you have comprehensive car insurance, you don’t need to worry about springing for a new one if yours becomes damaged in an accident. Insurers treat car seats as part of your vehicle and cover the replacement cost if necessary.
2. Pothole damage
Hitting a deep pothole can do a number on your car, whether it’s bent rims, a scratched undercarriage or broken mechanical components. This damage is covered under the collision portion of your car insurance. However, bear in mind that filing a claim may raise your rates.
3. Legal representation
Most car insurance policies will cover the costs of hiring a lawyer in the event that you’re sued following a car accident. Lawsuits are time-sensitive, so if you’re served a legal notice, don’t wait to inform your insurer.
4. Hotel accommodations
If an out-of-town accident throws a wrench into your travel plans, certain comprehensive insurance policies will cover accommodation costs. The specific limits in terms of expenses and the duration of the stay will be outlined in the policy.
5. Rodent damage
You’re probably aware that comprehensive insurance covers wildlife collisions. However, it also covers damage caused by rodents chewing the wiring under your hood. Believe it or not, this isn’t uncommon.
Talk to your insurer if you need a breakdown of your coverage. And if you want to upgrade your current policy, be sure to ask about these lesser-known protections.
Spring cleaning tips for your car
You might associate spring cleaning with your home, but your car could also use a thorough clean-up at this time of year. Here are some tips to ensure that the job gets done right.
• Wait for a cloudy day. Bright, sunny days can cause water to evaporate off your car too quickly, leaving behind unsightly watermarks. In contrast, warm but cloudy days allow water to dry more slowly, thereby giving you enough time to manually dry the car.
• Use a specialized soap. Dish soap is mild but can leave deposits behind. Harsher detergents, however, may damage the finish on the vehicle. The best cleaning product for your car is one that’s specifically designed for this purpose.
• Pay attention to the undercarriage. This is the part of your car that’s most exposed to dirt, grime and road salt. Thoroughly rinse the bottom of the car by pointing your hose upward. Don’t forget to clean your tires and wheels.
• Apply wax. Once your car’s clean and dry, apply wax to make it shine and to protect it from the sun and other elements.
• Clean the inside. Vacuum the floors and upholstery, dust all hard surfaces and throw out any garbage. Use a stiff brush to clean the floor mats. Finally, use a small air compressor (like the sort used to clean keyboards and other electronics) to clean vents and hard-to-reach spots.
Many people love to wash their cars. If you’re not one of them, consider taking your car through an automated carwash or having it professionally detailed.
4 costs to consider when buying a car
When you’re budgeting for a new car, you need to think about more than just the sticker price. Here are four additional costs that come with owning a vehicle.
1. Gas
Trips to the gas pump can add up quickly. However, you can considerably reduce this expense by choosing a vehicle with good fuel economy.
2. Maintenance
Regular maintenance is needed to keep your car running. This includes oil changes, tire rotations, tire alignments and replacing worn parts.
These expenses usually add up to around a thousand dollars every year. However, some cars are cheaper to maintain than others.
3. Repairs
You should expect to have to pay for the occasional repair as a result of wear and tear, especially as the car ages.
Moreover, you need to be prepared for unexpected repair costs, as there’s always the risk of being in an accident. Depending on your insurance policy, this could leave you paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
4. Insurance
On average, car insurance costs around $1,500 a year for Americans.
However, keep in mind that insurance premiums vary depending on your car make and model (among numerous other factors). For example, cars with good safety features are generally more affordable to insure.
Some other expenses to keep in mind are the annual registration, which in most states is under $100, and the cost of the extended warranty, if you get one.
