5 things you can do at an auto show

If you plan to purchase a new car, consider attending an auto show in your region. In addition to being a great opportunity to scope out your next ride, these events offer a rich experience. Here are five things you can do at an auto show.

1. Discover the latest cars

Top automakers showcase their latest models and prototypes at auto shows. Enjoy seeing them all in the same place and in the span of just a few hours. Plus, gain bragging rights by learning about and snapping pics of the next generation of cars before all your friends.

2. Talk with experts

The staff working at the various car booths will know all the ins and outs of the vehicles that they’re displaying, and they’re there to answer any questions you have. Become a more informed car buyer by picking the brains of these product specialists.

3. Take a test drive

Become familiar with a bunch of exciting new cars. You may even be able to test drive some of them, including electric and luxury vehicles.

4. Meet the stars

Rub shoulders and take a photo with:

• Actors, musicians and other celebrities who are at the show representing various marques

• Racecar drivers from a range of motorsports (formula racing, rallying, NASCAR, etc.)

• Car journalists and bloggers

5. Enjoy the extras

Auto shows usually host live car auctions, keynote presentations, live music, marketplaces, and signing sessions. Moreover, most events are family-friendly, with many of the automakers offering games, interactive displays and other activities for kids.

If attending an auto show sounds like a good time, be sure not to pass up the next one in your region.