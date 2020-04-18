5 things you didn’t know car insurance covers

Your car insurance policy is probably more extensive than you realize. Here are five things you’re likely covered for if you have good collision, liability, and comprehensive coverage.

1. Car seats

Child car seats can be pricey. However, if you have comprehensive car insurance, you don’t need to worry about springing for a new one if yours becomes damaged in an accident. Insurers treat car seats as part of your vehicle and cover the replacement cost if necessary.

2. Pothole damage

Hitting a deep pothole can do a number on your car, whether it’s bent rims, a scratched undercarriage or broken mechanical components. This damage is covered under the collision portion of your car insurance. However, bear in mind that filing a claim may raise your rates.

3. Legal representation

Most car insurance policies will cover the costs of hiring a lawyer in the event that you’re sued following a car accident. Lawsuits are time-sensitive, so if you’re served a legal notice, don’t wait to inform your insurer.

4. Hotel accommodations

If an out-of-town accident throws a wrench into your travel plans, certain comprehensive insurance policies will cover accommodation costs. The specific limits in terms of expenses and the duration of the stay will be outlined in the policy.

5. Rodent damage

You’re probably aware that comprehensive insurance covers wildlife collisions. However, it also covers damage caused by rodents chewing the wiring under your hood. Believe it or not, this isn’t uncommon.

Talk to your insurer if you need a breakdown of your coverage. And if you want to upgrade your current policy, be sure to ask about these lesser-known protections.