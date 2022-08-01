5 things you should never throw in the recycling bin

Today, many people want to help curb climate change and do as much as possible to limit their waste. Recycling is a big part of that process. However, did you know that many common household products can’t be recycled? Keep these items in mind the next time you’re shopping.

1. Aerosol cans. Although made of metal, aerosol cans are considered hazardous waste if any amount of liquid remains inside.

2. Batteries. Batteries contain toxic heavy metals. Therefore, you can’t throw them in with your regular trash or toss them in the recycling bin. You must send old batteries to a facility that can safely process them.

3. Brightly colored paper. You may think all paper is recyclable. However, the brilliantly colored paper contains dyes that can contaminate the recycling process and taint the color of new paper products. Instead, put colored paper in your compost bin.

4. Pizza boxes. Cardboard is recyclable as it is. However, if it’s covered in oil, grease, and melted cheese, you can’t put it in the recycling bin.

5. Pottery and ceramics. Old coffee mugs, dishware, and flowerpots are different from glass items and can’t be readily recycled. If you have unwanted, unbroken ceramic items, donate them to your local thrift shop.

Always check the rules and regulations of your local recycling program to ensure it accepts what you put in your bin.