5 tips for avoiding financial disputes with your partner
Is your better half thrifty while you tend to spend? It isn’t unusual for couples to disagree about financial matters. However, it’s important that conflicts be resolved before they impact your relationship. Here are five things you and your partner can do to prevent financial disputes.
1. Discuss your goals and values, and disclose your financial situation before making a serious commitment such as moving in together, getting married, or having children.
2. Divvy up shared living expenses in proportion to your respective incomes. This involves agreeing on what expenses should be shared.
3. Have separate bank accounts for personal expenses.
4. Create a budget together and track your finances.
5. Determine whether shared expenses that one party voluntarily takes on should be considered gifts or loans in the event that you separate.
Finally, consider consulting industry professionals such as financial advisers, lawyers, or therapists if your financial disputes begin to jeopardize the future of your relationship.
5 reasons green-cheeked conures make great pets
Native to the forests and woodlands of South America, the green-cheeked conure has many attributes that make it a wonderful companion. Here are five reasons this colorful parrot has won the heart of so many bird lovers.
1. They’re small
Adult green-cheeked conures are only about 10 inches long, but don’t let their size fool you. These small birds have the personality of a big parrot.
2. They’re intelligent
3. They’re playful
Known for their acrobatics, conures love to climb, swing and flip. Keep in mind that these outgoing birds need at least two to four hours of exercise outside their cage every day.
4. They’re affectionate
Green-cheeked conures thrive on human interaction and love spending time with their owners. They enjoy being pet and might even snuggle up against your neck or cheek.
5. They’re relatively quiet
While they do chirp, the green-cheeked conure doesn’t chatter nearly as loud or as frequently as other parrot species.
With the proper care and diet, you can enjoy the company of a green-cheeked conure for up to 30 years. Visit a local pet shop or animal shelter to learn more about this delightful species.
Do your research
Before you adopt or purchase a green-cheeked conure, make sure you can provide your feathered friend everything it needs for a happy and healthy life.
Civic engagement: 4 ways to support an environmental cause
Are you looking for a way to take action in the fight against climate change? In addition to individual lifestyle changes such as buying locally and making your home more energy-efficient, here are four ways you can support an environmental cause in your community.
1. Donate
A one-time or recurring contribution to an environmental non-profit organization can help fund conservation efforts ranging from habitat restoration to renewable energy initiatives. You can also support a cause close to your heart by leaving a legacy gift in your will.
2. Raise your voice
3. Volunteer
Depending on your interests and skills, you can plant trees, join a cleanup initiative, participate in a citizen-based science project, grow a community garden, sit on a board of directors or lend your time and energy in some other way. In addition to helping protect the planet, volunteering allows you to meet like-minded people.
4. Host an event
Putting together a third-party fundraiser is an exciting way to raise money for an environmental group that’s doing good work. Many non-profits provide guidelines to help you organize events such as film screenings, benefit dinners, trivia nights, speaking events, clothing swaps, and more.
For more information about how you can make an impact in your community, reach out to local environmental charities and non-profit organizations.
3 reasons to say ‘I do’ to a small wedding
While it can be a challenge to narrow down the guest list for such an important event, there’s something to be said for having a small wedding. Here are three reasons to consider opting for an intimate celebration.
1. You’ll save on expenses
If you have a limited budget, reducing the number of guests allows you to book a smaller, more affordable venue and lower the cost of food, drinks, and decorations. Consequently, it may free up money for luxuries like a gourmet menu, designer shoes, or a live band.
2. You’ll likely feel less stress
3. You’ll have more time for your guests
A small wedding means you’ll have fewer people to greet during the reception. Rather than circulate from table to table all evening, you’ll be able to spend quality time with loved ones and enjoy every moment to the fullest.
Indeed, a small wedding has all the makings of a romantic and memorable day.
How to reduce air pollution caused by wood heating
While wood-burning stoves and fireplaces provide warmth and a cozy atmosphere, they also emit pollutants and contribute to the formation of smog. If you rely on this type of heating system to warm your home, here are a few ways you can mitigate the harmful effects.
Install a quality appliance
If your wood-burning appliance is nearing the end of its lifespan, replace it with a newer model that complies with the CSA Group’s B415.1 standard for the maximum emission rates of wood-burning heaters. You should also select a product that’s certified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as these emit up to 90 percent fewer harmful emissions than other options.
Follow these best practices
• Burn seasoned wood that was split and stacked in a dry area for at least six months
• Use softwood to ignite a fire, but keep it going with hardwood which burns cleaner
• Keep fires small and bright since smoldering generates little heat and lots of smoke
• Never burn garbage, plastic, cardboard, glossy paper, driftwood, plywood, particleboard, or wood that’s been painted, varnished, or pressure-treated
Furthermore, keep the vent open to ensure smoke travels up the chimney rather than into your home. You should also maintain your wood-burning appliance according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and make sure to get it cleaned and inspected by a professional at least once a year.
Space-saving ideas for small bedrooms
Whether it’s a child’s room, guest room, or main bedroom, small rooms can be difficult to design. Here are some ideas to maximize the available space.
• Store things under the bed. Buy a bed with built-in storage or simply use bins and boxes to store things underneath. If your bed is too close to the ground, use bed risers to elevate it. Alternatively, consider investing in a loft bed to free up space on the floor for a desk, sofa, or play area.
• Opt for double-duty furniture. Look for floor lamps with shelves, ottomans with storage space, and cabinets fronted by a full-length mirror. Also, consider that a desk can serve as a nightstand, and a dresser can be used as a changing table.
• Hang shelves above doors. This often-ignored area is an ideal place for a shelf. Buy pretty baskets or bins to hold your things, and neatly display them in this out-of-the-way spot.
• Use the space behind doors. Use the backs of closet and bedroom doors to hang hooks, towel bars, over-the-door organizers, or pegboards. This will make it easy to store your items.
In general, designing vertically will allow you to make the most of a small bedroom. Installing shelves and cabinets close to the ceiling is particularly useful and will help you keep the space tidy.
Engagement rings 3 reasons to choose Canadian diamonds
Engagement and wedding rings are pieces of jewelry you’ll wear every day for the rest of your life. Therefore, it’s important to invest in quality pieces that can stand the test of time — just like your marriage. With that in mind, here’s why Canadian diamonds are the way to go.
1. It’s a greener choice
Diamond mining can be detrimental to the environment, especially in countries where regulations are limited or not properly enforced. This isn’t the case in Canada, where companies must adhere to stricter standards than other regions.
2. It’s an ethical choice
3. It’s a varied choice
From vintage to bohemian, there’s no shortage of ring design styles made using Canadian diamonds. You can also choose from various metals and incorporate other precious gems to design a truly one-of-a-kind ring.
If you want a ring you can wear with pride, visit the jewelry shops in your area and ask about their selection of engagement and wedding rings made with Canadian diamonds.
