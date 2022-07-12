5 tips for camping in your backyard

Do you love camping but can’t wait for your family to go on vacation? It’s easy to recreate the experience at home with a little help from your parents. Here are five tips for making it happen.

1. Pack your luggage as if you were leaving. Pack your sleeping bag, pillow, sketchbook, headphones, and whatever else you need for a camping trip. Think about what you’ll need to eat too, and fill a cooler with sandwiches, juices, and snacks for the whole family.

2. Pitch a tent or build one out of blankets and tarps. If the weather isn’t cooperating, move your campsite indoors.

3. Install lanterns or hang strings of lights. This will help create a magical, starry-night atmosphere.

4. Set up folding chairs to watch the sunset. If you can’t hear woodland noises in your backyard, search for nature sounds online to give you the feeling of being in the great outdoors.

5. Entertain yourself. You can play games by the light of the lantern or gather around a fire to tell stories.

Happy camping!