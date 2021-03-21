5 tips for cold calling your way to a new job

While it might seem like most professional communication happens online these days, making phone calls is still an effective way to look for a job. In fact, doing so allows you to reach out directly to prospective employers and be proactive about pitching your skills and scheduling a meeting.

However, in order to make a good impression, you need to be prepared. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Research the company before you call. Among other things, you should try to find the name of a supervisor in the department where you want to work.

2. If you’re told that the person isn’t available at the moment, ask when would be the best time to reach them rather than leave a message.

3. Prepare a clear and concise statement to introduce yourself and explain the purpose of your call. Ideally, you should rehearse your pitch a few times beforehand.

4. Be kind and respectful to the receptionist who answers your call. Remember to smile when you speak, as this will come across in the tone of your voice.

5. Take notes during the call so that you don’t forget important information. Confirm that you have the right spelling for an email or the correct time and date for a meeting.

Finally, be sure to end the call by thanking the person for their time. You should also send a follow-up email to reaffirm your interest and provide a copy of your CV or portfolio.