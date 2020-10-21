5 tips for eco-friendly grocery shopping

If you want to help protect the planet, there are a number of ways you can make your grocery runs more eco-friendly. For starters, stick to local stores and follow these five tips.

1. Bring your own containers

Consumers are increasingly getting into the habit of carrying their groceries in reusable bags. You can take this a step further by bringing along small reusable bags for your fruits and vegetables. Additionally, you could transport ready-to-eat meals and loose bulk items in jars and reusable containers.

2. Opt for local products



This doesn’t mean you have to give up bananas entirely. However, if you have the option to choose between equivalent products from different regions, go with the one made or grown closest to home. Local produce is often identified as such, which makes it easy to spot. Plus, it’s more likely to be fresh and in season.

3. Choose older produce

If you eat it within a few days, there’s no harm in buying food that’s nearing its expiration date or starting to wilt. This will prevent it from being thrown out by the grocer. Plus, these items are often on sale, so you’ll save money too.

4. Avoid excess packaging

Steer clear of individually wrapped snacks and pre-cut fruits and vegetables. In general, you’ll generate less waste by purchasing large-format items or products in bulk — as long as you can finish the food before it goes bad.

5. Pick paper over plastic

Since paper products are safer for the environment than plastic ones, buy items like milk and juice in cardboard cartons rather than plastic jugs. Similarly, choose powdered laundry detergent over the liquid variety. Styrofoam packaging should be avoided altogether since it can’t be recycled.

Finally, if you plan your meals in advance and stick to your grocery list, it’ll be easier to buy only what you need and avoid wasting food.