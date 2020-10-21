Home
5 tips for eco-friendly grocery shopping
If you want to help protect the planet, there are a number of ways you can make your grocery runs more eco-friendly. For starters, stick to local stores and follow these five tips.
1. Bring your own containers
Consumers are increasingly getting into the habit of carrying their groceries in reusable bags. You can take this a step further by bringing along small reusable bags for your fruits and vegetables. Additionally, you could transport ready-to-eat meals and loose bulk items in jars and reusable containers.
2. Opt for local products
3. Choose older produce
If you eat it within a few days, there’s no harm in buying food that’s nearing its expiration date or starting to wilt. This will prevent it from being thrown out by the grocer. Plus, these items are often on sale, so you’ll save money too.
4. Avoid excess packaging
Steer clear of individually wrapped snacks and pre-cut fruits and vegetables. In general, you’ll generate less waste by purchasing large-format items or products in bulk — as long as you can finish the food before it goes bad.
5. Pick paper over plastic
Since paper products are safer for the environment than plastic ones, buy items like milk and juice in cardboard cartons rather than plastic jugs. Similarly, choose powdered laundry detergent over the liquid variety. Styrofoam packaging should be avoided altogether since it can’t be recycled.
Finally, if you plan your meals in advance and stick to your grocery list, it’ll be easier to buy only what you need and avoid wasting food.
12 ways to winterproof your property
Winter weather can take a toll on your home’s exterior. However, if you take precautions, you can protect it from getting damaged. Here are 12 essential tasks to complete before the season’s first snowfall.
1. Inspect the roof. Clear off leaves and other debris so you can examine the shingles. Replace any that are damaged or worn out.
2. Clean the window wells. Remove all leaves, sticks, and other debris. Make sure the drains are clear to prevent water from pooling and possibly leaking into your basement.
3. Empty the gutters. Once the trees on your property have shed their leaves, remove all debris from your gutters. Clogs can lead to ice damming and even water damage.
4. Check the foundation. Look for cracks and repair them before winter. Otherwise, water can seep into the concrete and cause more extensive damage when it freezes.
5. Sweep the chimney. Hire a professional to remove soot and creosote from the flue to prevent a fire. Make sure the chimney cap is intact so critters can’t sneak in.
6. Install the vent covers. Keep out cold air and pests by installing covers over the exterior vents for your dryer and range hood. Otherwise, check that the existing ones are in good condition.
7. Close the pool. Clean out the filter, drain the pool about halfway, and disconnect the pump. Remember to remove the ladder before you install the winter cover.
8. Plant the bulbs. Get all your spring bulbs in the ground before it freezes. Remember to cut back perennials.
9. Tidy up the yard. Rake the leaves, clean out the gardens, aerate your lawn and add mulch or compost as needed.
10. Protect the shrubs. Wrap bushes and saplings in burlap or tree wrap, and bring potted plants inside.
11. Prune the trees and hedges. Cut away branches that are close to your home to avoid winter storm damage. This will also help prevent animals from climbing onto your roof.
12. Put away summer items. Clean the grill and disconnect the propane tank before you cover up the barbecue. Drain the sprinkler system and shut off the water supply. Wipe down and store the patio furniture.
Since fall is a busy time for arborists, pool technicians and other professionals, be sure to schedule your service calls sooner rather than later.
The downsizing dilemma: retirement home or condo?
If you’re thinking about moving into a smaller space, you may be wondering whether a retirement home or condominium would be a good fit. Here are a few things to consider before you decide.
Retirement homes
This type of residence offers a wide range of services to make your retirement years a breeze, from housekeeping to nursing care and cooked meals. Plus, you’ll be welcomed into a community and offered plenty of opportunities to socialize, build new friendships, and participate in a variety of activities.
Condominiums
If you’re still not sure which option is right for you, consult a housing advisor or real estate agent. These professionals can help you determine your priorities and find the perfect home for the next chapter of your life.
How to hang a mirror
A mirror can add light, depth, and elegance to a room. Here are a few tips for a quick and easy installation.
Use the right hardware
Drywall, wood, and brick require different types of anchors to support a mirror. You’ll also need to consider the mirror’s size and weight when determining the kind and quantity of hooks to use. For a frameless mirror, you can mount clips or use a strong adhesive.
Find the right spot
Once you’ve chosen a location and installed the hardware, carefully hang your mirror. Make sure it’s secure before you let go, then step back and enjoy the view.
Watch the weight!
Keep in mind that some mirrors are too heavy for drywall, even with a large anchor. If your mirror weighs more than 110 pounds, you’ll need to secure it to a stud.
Do you have what it takes to be a security systems technician?
Security is a top priority for families and companies across the country, and there are many devices designed to protect people’s homes and businesses. If you have a knack for technology and want to play an essential role in keeping people safe, consider a career as a security systems technician.
Responsibilities
A security system is a collection of devices that can be installed in a house, office building, or industrial facility. A multipurpose system can be used to protect against fires, floods, and theft. It can also be used to control access and provide communication and video surveillance.
In order to be effective, however, these systems must be properly installed and maintained by a professional. Among other things, a security systems technician must have the knowledge and training connecting circuitry, perform inspection tests, and relay the devices to the local emergency services network.
Aptitudes
There are certain qualities a security systems technician must possess to be successful. Here are some skills needed to get the job done:
• Excellent dexterity
• Strong eyesight
• Good interpersonal skills
• An analytical mind
If you think you have what it takes to be a security systems technician, find a vocational or technical school in your area that provides certification.
5 tips for hunting coyotes
As deer season comes to an end, it’s time to set your sights on a new challenge. In addition to keeping you active during the off-season, hunting coyotes can help protect the local deer population. If you want to test your skills against this wily predator, here are five tips for a successful hunt.
1. Confirm their presence
These adaptable creatures can live in various types of terrain including prairies, plains, deserts, and other semi-wooded areas. However, be sure to scout the area to confirm their presence before you set up. Speak with livestock farmers in the region to determine if any coyotes have recently been spotted. Additionally, look for signs like fresh tracks, scat, and kill sites.
2. Take steps to stay hidden
3. Bring the right equipment
Since successfully hunting coyotes often comes down to your long-range shooting skills, you’ll need a reliable scope with a high magnification range and reticle. You’ll also benefit from a bipod or tripod to steady your aim. To limit your movements, consider using binoculars rather than the scope of your gun to scan the area for prey.
4. Use the right call
Calling is the preferred method for hunting coyotes. To lure them out, use an electric caller to mimic the cries of a distressed hare or fawn for about 20 to 40 seconds. During mating season, the telltale sound of a male or female looking for a companion can also prove effective. If you don’t get results after about 30 minutes, don’t hesitate to change sites.
5. Always be ready to shoot
Stay vigilant and train yourself to look for movement near the edges of clearings. These elusive creatures are quick, so make sure you always have your gun at the ready to avoid missing a fleeting opportunity to hit your target.
Before you head out, make sure you’re up to date on the regional hunting regulations and limits.
What’s the best backup heater for your home?
An alternative heat source is a worthwhile investment. To help you choose the best one for your home, here’s a look at your main options.
Wood-burning stoves and fireplaces
While a wood-burning stove is a more effective heater than a fireplace, both these options create a cozy atmosphere with their crackling flames and smoky aroma. Keep in mind, however, that you need sufficient space to store the wood, and the fire must be periodically stoked.
Natural gas or propane stoves and fireplaces
Electric fireplaces
These appliances are simple to install and safer to use than fuel-burning devices. Electric fireplaces are particularly useful for heating small rooms. Alternatively, they can operate without emitting heat so you can enjoy the ambiance of a fire year-round.
Wood pellet stoves
This energy-efficient device can run for up to 20 hours before it needs to be restocked. Plus, the pellets are sold in bags and much easier to store than wood logs. Keep in mind, however, that all models require regular maintenance and some can be noisy.
Oil-filled space heaters
Even after they stop drawing power, these heaters continue to radiate heat for quite some time, which helps make them energy efficient. However, they’re not recommended for families with small children because their exterior gets very hot.
Portable electric heaters
This is the safest type of backup heater and the easiest to use as it only needs to be plugged into an electrical outlet. They can be easily moved around the house to supplement your central heating system. However, they’ll be useless in the event of a power outage.
Once you find a backup heater that meets your needs, make sure it’s installed correctly and used according to the manufacturer’s directions to prevent a fire.
