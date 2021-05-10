5 tips for having safe family bike rides

If you enjoy cycling around the neighborhood and want to get the whole family involved, you’ll need to take some precautions. For a fun and safe bike ride, follow these tips.

1. Get your kids used to their bikes

Take your kids somewhere safe to practice pedaling, using their brakes, and managing their speed. Once they’re ready, you can venture out as a family. On your first few outings, stick to quiet streets and gentle slopes as much as possible.

2. Check everyone’s clothing

Make sure everyone’s dressed in bright colors, that all shoelaces are securely tied, and that there’s no risk of clothing getting caught in a bike chain. Most importantly, everyone should wear a snug-fitting helmet.

3. Choose your route carefully

The fastest route may not be the best choice for children. If a small detour allows you to avoid an area with heavy traffic, don’t hesitate to take it.

4. Use the sidewalk whenever possible

If allowed by law, have your kids use the sidewalk as you ride along beside them on the bike path. This will help keep them further away from vehicles. However, make sure they’re mindful of pedestrians.

5. Model good behavior

Always be respectful toward drivers, pedestrians, and other cyclists, and obey the rules of the road. In other words, lead by example.

Happy biking!

Transport kids safely

Depending on your child’s age, you can use a child seat, half-bike, or trailer to bring them along on family bike rides. As a reminder, you should never bike with an infant under the age of one. In addition, keep in mind that since your child won’t be pedaling, they’ll need to be warmly dressed.