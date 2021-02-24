Home
5 tips for improving your credit score
Whether you’re looking for a car loan, submitting a rental application, or applying for a mortgage, it’s important to have a good credit score. If your current credit score is suboptimal, here are five things you can do to rebuild it.
1. Pay your bills on time. Always pay bills in full before the due date. If you can’t pay the total amount, at least make the minimum required payment.
2. Don’t max out your cards. It’s best to use no more than half of your available credit (for example, don’t put more than $500 on a credit card with a $1,000 limit). If you always max out your card, lenders will consider you a high-risk loan candidate. Also, never surpass your credit card limit.
3. Be a loyal customer. Don’t switch credit cards or financial institutions unnecessarily. The age of your credit history impacts your credit score.
4. Get credit checks infrequently. If a lender or company files a request to view your credit report, which is known as a hard inquiry, it’ll impact your credit score. Conversely, checking your credit yourself, which is known as a soft inquiry, won’t affect your score.
5. Have multiple types of credit. Using more than one type of credit (for example, a credit card, line of credit, and mortgage) tends to improve your credit score. Just be sure that you’re able to pay back everything you borrow.
To get more advice about building up your credit score, reach out to a qualified financial adviser.
2 creative pastimes to discover
Are you looking for a way to explore your artistic side? While there’s an abundance of interesting pastimes to choose from, here’s a look at two lesser-known visual art forms that encourage self-expression and creativity.
Calligraphy
More than an elegant form of handwriting, calligraphy aims to communicate meaning in a way that’s similar to other art forms like painting and sculpting.
In calligraphy classes, you’ll learn to produce beautiful lettering and arrange them in a way that evokes harmony and rhythm. As you progress, you can explore different writing styles, such as Italic and Gothic, using various tools including fountain pens, quills, and brushes.
In addition to fostering relaxation and concentration, calligraphy can be used to create personalized greeting cards, invitations, place cards, and more.
Creative journaling
Inspired by art therapy, many people use this blend of writing, drawing, and collage as a personal development tool.
Your creative journal can be a place to doodle, write poetry, record your thoughts, paint, jot down snippets of conversation, create mood boards, and more. You can also incorporate various mediums such as fabric strips, pastels, calligraphy pens, and textured paper. In addition to giving free rein to your creativity, this type of journaling promotes judgement-free self-exploration and reflection.
If you’re curious about these activities, calligraphy and creative journaling classes are available in various formats including group workshops, private lessons, and online courses. Contact web-based services or art schools in your area to find an option that works for you.
Should you be worried if your parakeet sneezes?
As a caring pet owner, you might have some concerns if your parakeet starts to sneeze. In some cases, it could simply be the result of spending time in a dusty environment and your bird is just trying to clear its nostrils.
If the sneezing persists, however, it could indicate that your bird has a cold, sinusitis, or another type of virus affecting its airways. In this case, it’s likely that your feathered friend will need veterinary care to treat the illness.
In addition to sneezing, there are several other symptoms you should look for that might indicate your parakeet has a respiratory infection. These include open-mouthed or noisy breathing, fatigue, nasal discharge, facial swelling, and a loss of appetite.
In short, if your parakeet sneezes often and acts differently (lethargy and depression are also signs of infection), it’s best to have your bird examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible. Antibiotics may be needed to clear the infection and delaying treatment by even a day or two can reduce your parakeet’s chances of recovery.
3 factors to consider when choosing after-school activities
If you want to register your children for after-school activities, there’s no shortage of fun and educational options. However, with choices ranging from soccer, dance, and martial arts to acting, drawing, and music lessons, you might be uncertain what to pick. Here are three factors to consider before you make a decision.
1. Your children’s preferences
You can certainly suggest activities that play to your children’s natural abilities or teach them new skills, but if you want to ensure your children will be motivated and have fun, the decision should largely be left up to them. Do your best to respect their wishes, even if the activity isn’t one you would have chosen or strays from your children’s usual interests.
2. Your budget
3. Your family’s schedule
Spending most weekday evenings rushing to and from activities can be stressful for the entire family. Before you settle on an activity, find out when it’s offered during the week. Depending on your situation, you may need to take into account your work schedule, your other children’s activities, and your custody arrangement with the other parent. You should also ensure that activities don’t end too late so your children can get to bed on time.
Finally, keep in mind that unstructured playtime is also vital to your children’s development and happiness, so avoid packing their schedule with too many after-school activities.
4 reasons you should have a family board game night
Interest in board games is on the rise. Here are four reasons they’ve become a go-to pastime for so many families.
1. They offer a break from screens
Many people spend a large part of their day in front of a computer, smartphone, or TV screen. Family board game night provides everyone an opportunity to unplug, put away their devices and enjoy each other’s company.
2. There’s a wide variety of options
3. They provide numerous health benefits
Playing board games challenges the mind and improves memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills. This encourages healthy brain development in kids and helps slow cognitive decline among older adults. Plus, the opportunity to interact and laugh with loved ones can relieve stress, facilitate communication, and reduce isolation.
4. The whole family can participate
There are board games available to suit all ages and accommodate groups of nearly any size, which ensures no one is left out. It’s also possible for a young child to partner with an adult.
For a seemingly endless selection of board games, visit the toy stores and specialized shops in your area.
Alternative uses for hand sanitizer
Got buckets of hand sanitizer around? You’re not alone. And while it’s useful to have around, most of us (thankfully) don’t need our 2020 supply levels.
But what can we do with it aside from sanitizing our hands?
Here are some ideas from around the internet:
* Clean your glasses.
* Start a fire. A disaster survival website says you can dab a small amount on your kindling or tinder and light it with a spark, and that it works in rainy or windy weather.
* Remove stains. The alcohol works well at removing blood, ink, or drink stains. Remember to dab, not rub. You can also pre-treat stains with a bit of sanitizer.
* Clean your table or desk. Use a clean cloth and wipe down the surface. Do the same for your filthy keyboard.
* Remove stickers. Price tags are notorious for leaving a sticky substance behind. Hand sanitizer to the rescue!
* Ease the itch of mosquito bites.
* Clean your phone’s screen using a soft cloth and a bit of sanitizer.
* Polish silver. Now that company’s coming, squirt some hand sanitizer on a soft cloth and polish the silver.
* Try it in place of deodorant. Kill the bacteria, kill the smell. We’ll leave it at that.
* Use as a dry shampoo. Squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage into your roots.
* Clean your flat iron. Ditto for the hairspray on your mirror.
* Remove permanent marker from a whiteboard.
* Remove nail polish.
Living apart together: a growing trend among older adults
An increasing number of couples are choosing to live in separate homes. This lifestyle choice, referred to as living apart together, is particularly popular among adults over the age of 50 who get into a relationship after being divorced, widowed, or finding a partner later in life.
Motivations
There are several reasons why older adults might opt for this living arrangement, even if they’ve been in a committed relationship for years. For example:
• Some couples prefer to maintain their respective homes, finances, routines, and independence while still enjoying the companionship and intimacy of a romantic relationship.
• Some people who’ve been divorced or were previously in an unhappy relationship might not want to feel tied down again.
• Some people who were previously a caregiver for a sick parent or spouse don’t want to resume those responsibilities or the burden of running a household.
• Some people value their personal space and alone time, and they don’t wish to have their lives completely intertwined with their partner’s.
Living apart together isn’t for everyone. However, the trend is a reminder that sharing your life with someone doesn’t mean you need to move in with them. There are many perfectly happy couples in loving relationships who choose to live apart.
