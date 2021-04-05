5 tips for maintaining your idle car

Even if you don’t regularly drive your car, it’s important to attend to its upkeep. Here are five tips for maintaining your vehicle while it sits idle.

1. Charge the battery

The electrical systems in today’s cars continue to draw on the battery even when the engine is off. To ensure that your battery doesn’t suddenly die, let your car run for at least five minutes every two or three weeks. It’s best if you actually drive the car, so take it for a spin around the block. Alternatively, you can invest in a battery maintainer.

2. Change the oil

Continue to change your oil at the recommended time intervals. Oil deteriorates over time, regardless of whether you drive your car regularly.

3. Fill up the gas

A full tank of gas prevents harmful condensation from building up in the tank. It also keeps the gaskets and seals from getting dry and brittle. You may also want to consider adding a fuel stabilizer to prevent the gas from breaking down.

4. Look after the tires

If a car remains parked in the same spot for too long, the tires can develop flat spots. It’s therefore important to move your car periodically, even if it’s just a couple of feet. Also, before operating a car that has been idle for a while, always check the air in the tires using a tire pressure gauge.

5. Wash the exterior

To protect your car’s paint job and prevent rusting, regularly wash away the dirt and debris that builds up over time. Alternatively, consider investing in a quality car cover.

Finally, you should continue to have your car professionally serviced according to your vehicle’s maintenance schedule. This will help ensure that your car is road-ready when you next get behind the wheel.