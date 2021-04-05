Automotive
5 tips for maintaining your idle car
Even if you don’t regularly drive your car, it’s important to attend to its upkeep. Here are five tips for maintaining your vehicle while it sits idle.
1. Charge the battery
The electrical systems in today’s cars continue to draw on the battery even when the engine is off. To ensure that your battery doesn’t suddenly die, let your car run for at least five minutes every two or three weeks. It’s best if you actually drive the car, so take it for a spin around the block. Alternatively, you can invest in a battery maintainer.
2. Change the oil
Continue to change your oil at the recommended time intervals. Oil deteriorates over time, regardless of whether you drive your car regularly.
3. Fill up the gas
A full tank of gas prevents harmful condensation from building up in the tank. It also keeps the gaskets and seals from getting dry and brittle. You may also want to consider adding a fuel stabilizer to prevent the gas from breaking down.
4. Look after the tires
If a car remains parked in the same spot for too long, the tires can develop flat spots. It’s therefore important to move your car periodically, even if it’s just a couple of feet. Also, before operating a car that has been idle for a while, always check the air in the tires using a tire pressure gauge.
5. Wash the exterior
To protect your car’s paint job and prevent rusting, regularly wash away the dirt and debris that builds up over time. Alternatively, consider investing in a quality car cover.
Finally, you should continue to have your car professionally serviced according to your vehicle’s maintenance schedule. This will help ensure that your car is road-ready when you next get behind the wheel.
Automotive
8 ways to stay focused on the road
In the United States, about 3,000 people die every year in crashes that involve a distracted driver. While cell phone use is the leading cause of these accidents, any activity that takes your attention away from the road can have disastrous consequences. For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which takes place every year in April, here are some steps you can take to avoid being distracted while you drive.
1. Plan your route in advance. Program your GPS beforehand and turn up the volume, so you don’t have to look at the screen for directions.
2. Get ready before you leave. You shouldn’t be straightening your tie, checking your teeth, or fixing your hair and makeup once you’re on the road.
3. Eat before or after your trip. It might be convenient, but snacking on the road splits your focus and prevents you from keeping both hands on the wheel.
4. Make yourself comfortable. Adjust the mirrors, seat, sound system, and climate controls before you leave, so you don’t have to fiddle with them later.
5. Secure animals in the back. Pets should be harnessed or put in a crate to keep them safe and ensure they don’t block your view or bump into the steering wheel.
6. Put your phone on silent. If you don’t hear any notifications, you’ll be less tempted to check your phone. Place it out of reach for good measure.
7. Store your bags securely. This will prevent them from falling over. If items do end up rolling around on the floor, don’t reach for them while you’re driving.
8. Pullover to help your kids. Reaching into the backseat to retrieve a toy or open a snack can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
To prevent car accidents, you need to remain alert. By following these precautions, you’ll help keep yourself, your passengers, and other road users safe.
Automotive
Car maintenance quiz
Is your car being properly cared for? Do you know when to schedule routine maintenance tasks? Take this quiz to find out!
1. How often should you get your brakes checked?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Once a year
d) Every two years
2. How often should you check your tire pressure?
a) Once a month
b) Every two months
c) Every three months
d) Every four months
3. How often should you get an oil change?
a) Every three months
b) Once a year
c) Twice a year
d) Every two years
4. How often should you change your engine air filter?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Every nine months
d) Once a year
5. How often should you rotate your tires?
a) Every three months
b) Every six months
c) Once a year
d) Every two years
No cheating!
Answers: 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4-D, 5-B
Automotive
How to sanitize your car cabin
If you share your car, drive for Uber or give rides to friends and family members, sanitizing your vehicle is a must. Here’s a brief guide to eliminating viruses from your car’s interior.
Take precautions
When cleaning your vehicle, make sure to wear protective gloves and a mask to guard against virus transmission.
Be thorough
Make sure to clean all high-touch surfaces. This includes the steering wheel, turn signal lever, seatbelts, cup holders, sun visors, door handles (inner and outer), armrests, radio, and center console. If the weather permits, it’s also a good idea to open your windows to air out the cabin.
Use the right products
Use a disinfectant with at least 70 percent alcohol to sanitize the hard surfaces in your vehicle. This includes the dashboard, glove compartment, and stereo.
For fabric and leather seats and features, opt for a gentle cleaning solution of dish soap and water. Scrub the fabric or leather well with a microfiber cloth. However, be careful not to soak fabric seats, as this can encourage mold growth in the cushions.
Taking these steps will help ensure that your car is safe to ride in for you and your passengers.
Automotive
4 signs you should get your brakes checked
When it comes to vehicle safety, your car’s braking system plays a crucial role. Here are four signs that you need to get your brakes professionally serviced.
1. Unusual noises
Brake pads have built-in wear indicators that produce a high-pitched squeal when the pads wear down. As soon as you hear this sound — you can’t mistake it! — you need to get your brake pads replaced.
2. Vibrations
It’s normal for your brake system and other car components to pulse and vibrate when you slam on the brakes. However, if your brakes vibrate when applied normally, this is a major red flag. In most cases, brake shudder is caused by an unevenly worn brake rotor.
3. Pulling
If your car pulls to the left or right, it’s likely due to uneven tire pressure, incorrect wheel alignment, or a problem with the brake system. If it’s the brakes, you may have a stuck caliper, collapsed brake hose, or uneven brake pads.
4. Spongy pedal
If your pedal feels mushy, or you have to apply extra pressure when braking, this is usually an indication that the brake fluid isn’t flowing properly. Replacing the brake fluid typically corrects this issue.
Finally, note that experts recommend car owners get their brakes checked every six months.
Automotive
A road map to eco-driving
Eco-driving reduces your vehicle’s fuel consumption, thereby lessening its impact on the environment. If you want to save money on gas and help protect the planet, here are some practices you should adopt.
Respect speed limits
Driving fast causes a spike in fuel consumption. In fact, your car uses about 10 to 15 percent more gas at 65 miles per hour than it does at 55 mph. Plus, the increase in speed will only shorten your travel time by a few minutes at most.
Maintain a steady speed
When driving, fluctuations in speed can eat up more gas than you might think. In fact, variations in speed within a range of just six or seven mph can have an impact. Choose a speed that suits the traffic and weather conditions, and maintain it as much as possible.
Use hills to your advantage
When you reach an incline, ease off the gas and allow your car to take the ascent at a slower pace. In addition to reducing your fuel consumption, this will allow you to brake later on the way down since your speed is already reduced.
Anticipate stops
If you wait until the last second to apply your brakes, you’ll use a lot more fuel than if you take your foot off the gas pedal and coast to a stop. Similarly, there’s no need to accelerate to the full speed limit between two stops. Doing so could result in rapid acceleration and hard braking, both of which are bad for fuel consumption.
By following these and other eco-driving practices, you’ll be able to reduce your car’s fuel consumption without drastically affecting your travel time.
Automotive
Top 3 car care apps
Do you want to simplify the way you care for your car? Here are three applications that can help.
1. Drivvo
Use this app to record vehicle expenses, including service costs and gas purchases. Drivvo organizes all inputted data into user-friendly lists, charts, and graphs. Having this information at your fingertips allows you to stay on top of car care tasks and know the precise costs associated with maintaining your vehicle.
2. CARFAX Car Care
This app allows you to access the maintenance schedule for your car’s make and model and lets you track your auto repair history. In addition, it tells you about any safety recalls for your vehicle and can even remind you when your registration needs to be renewed.
3. Fuelly
With Fuelly, you can track your car’s mileage and receive detailed fuel consumption data. This allows you to monitor vehicle performance and take proactive steps at the first sign of faltering fuel efficiency.
These are just some apps that make car care easier. All of them are available for both iOS and Android devices.
