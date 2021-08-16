5 tips for making kid-approved lunches

Are you looking for ways to encourage your kids to eat healthy food at school? Here are a few tricks to make the contents of their lunchbox irresistible.

1. Create visual appeal

Choose colorful foods, and arrange them in reusable containers that have several compartments. This will help keep ingredients looking and tasting fresh. Plus, your kids will have fun creating new combinations with every bite.

2. Alternate ingredients

Keep things interesting by varying the type of bread you use for sandwiches. English muffins, pitas, bagels, and tortillas are all great options. You can also mix things up with meat and plant-based proteins, and serve fruit in a variety of forms (dried, pureed, in salads, etc.).

3. Take advantage of leftovers

Did your kids really enjoy last night’s dinner? To keep the excitement going and save yourself some time, simply put the leftovers in an insulated food container. Similarly, you can prepare a large batch of their favorite hot meal to use as lunches during the week.

4. Include nutritious snacks

If your children have a habit of not finishing their meals, make sure they have healthy and filling snacks on hand to give them the energy they need to get through the day. Think yogurt, trail mix, or a legume pâté spread on crackers.

5. Provide protein-rich options

On days when you’re pressed for time and need to opt for a ready-made meal and packaged snacks, be sure to favor ones with healthy ingredients that are high in protein and fiber.

Finally, consider getting your children involved in preparing their lunch. If they have fun putting it together, they’ll likely be excited to eat it.