5 tips for making mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes pair well with a variety of other foods. Here are five tips for making this side dish great every time.

1. Use the right potatoes

You can use any kind of potato to make mashed potatoes. However, Idaho, russet and Yukon gold potatoes are ideal for mashing because they provide superior texture and taste.

2. Adjust the cooking time

Boil your potatoes in a pot of heavily salted water. You can peel them or leave the skin on. The potatoes are ready once you can easily poke through them with a fork. Peeled and cut potatoes cook faster. However, they absorb more water, which can affect their texture.

3. Add butter immediately

Coat your potatoes in butter before mashing them. This will help lock in the starch and give your mashed potatoes a silky texture.

4. Don’t over mash them

For an even texture, use a potato masher with small holes. However, make sure you don’t over-mash your potatoes. This can make them gummy and unappetizing.

5. Add milk at the end

Adding milk helps prevent your potatoes from becoming gluey. If you want, you can heat up the milk in the microwave to prevent your mashed potatoes from cooling down too quickly. If you want to make this side dish more decadent, swap the milk for cooking cream.

Enjoy!