5 tips for picking out a car for your teen

Are you buying your teenager their first car? If so, here are five tips for choosing the right vehicle for your teen.

1. Focus on safety features

Even if you choose an inexpensive car, safety features aren’t something you want to skimp on. Features such as anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control are a must. More advanced safety features like blind-spot warning systems, backup cameras, and lane departure warnings are good to have.

2. Size it up



While small cars tend to be more affordable, they also offer less crash protection due to their size and weight. Sturdier vehicles such as mid-and full-sized passenger cars and mid-sized SUVs are a safer bet. However, don’t go too big: large SUVs and trucks have the highest rollover rate. Plus, they can be expensive to drive as they consume more gas.

3. No sports cars

Driving a sporty car may give your teenager the urge to speed and drive recklessly. A car with less horsepower is a better choice.

4. Look at the safety ratings

Consult the IIHS crashworthiness ratings to find out which cars will best protect your teenager in the event of a collision.

5. Opt for connectivity

It’s hard to keep teens off their phones. To help prevent your teenager from texting while driving, consider getting a car with smartphone connectivity.

Regardless of which type of car you buy your teen, be sure to impress on them the importance of safe driving before you hand over the keys.