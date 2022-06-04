5 tips for protecting the environment every day

You can do many small things to reduce your environmental footprint every day. World Environment Day takes place on June 5, 2022, and it’s the perfect time to adopt new strategies for living a more environmentally responsible lifestyle.

1. Reduce and reuse

Cut down on waste by using a shopping list, eliminating or reusing plastic bags, using second-hand items, and repurposing what you can. For example, you can turn old clothes into rags. Additionally, take shorter showers and use your washing machine and dishwasher sparingly to save water.

2. Take small steps

Unplug your electronics when you’re not using them, turn down your home’s thermostat at night, wash your clothes in cold water and hang them to dry. Moreover, use VOC-free paints and plan your trips to limit how much you drive.

3. Shop carefully

As much as possible, choose bulk products and items in recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Create an energy-efficient home by investing in Energy Star-certified appliances and planning major renovations to maximize your home’s performance.

4. Sort your waste

Make maximum use of your recycling and compost bins. Ask your municipality about accepted items and find out where your nearest recycling center is located to dispose of other goods safely.

5. Choose environmentally friendly means of transportation

Whenever possible, opt for public transit, car-sharing, cycling, or walking. When traveling long distances, choose direct flights and carpool to reduce the number of cars on the road.

Finally, if you care about the environment, make sure to support local businesses with environmentally responsible practices.