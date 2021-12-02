5 tips for raising children in a bilingual environment

Contrary to what some people may believe, raising your children in a bilingual environment won’t create confusion or lead to delays in speech development. In fact, doing so can increase mental flexibility and heighten creativity. Here are some tips for raising children in a bilingual environment.

1. Children up to the age of seven learn languages more easily and can develop strategies to simplify their understanding of grammar. Start young, recognizing that it’s never too late to learn a new language.

2. Surround them with bilingual friends and family who can encourage them to have conversations in their second language.

3. Reading aloud to your children helps with language development. Make sure to read to them in both languages.

4. Use technology to your advantage. Look for television stations and age-appropriate podcasts in both languages. In addition, many smartphone apps can help your child practice their language skills.

5. Consider enrolling your children in a bilingual school. In particular, immersion programs help promote proficiency in both languages.

Keep in mind that learning a new language is difficult, and mixing up words is a normal part of vocabulary development. Be patient, and in the end, your children will be fluent in both tongues.