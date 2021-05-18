5 tips for taking care of rose bushes

Roses can easily become the star of your garden. While the climbing varieties are tricky to care for, rose bushes present less of a challenge. Here are some tips for taking care of them.

1. Water them sufficiently

Roses need to be watered on a regular basis, especially in the spring. Do so early in the morning and apply mulch to help the soil retain moisture. Water the base of the plant to avoid getting the leaves wet.

2. Fertilize them sparingly

Rose bushes don’t need to be fertilized every year. However, if the soil is lacking in nutrients, you can apply a natural, nitrogen-rich fertilizer in the spring to stimulate new growth. In July, opt for a phosphorus mixture to promote flowering.

3. Prune them annually

In spring, remove branches that are diseased, damaged, or growing inward before the buds open. Keep healthy canes, but cut them back by about a third of their length. Always prune just above a bud that’s pointing outward from the plant.

4. Rejuvenate them periodically

Rose bushes benefit from being severely pruned back every five years or so. This is an effective way to rejuvenate the plant and encourage new growth. Identify a few older canes and cut them just above ground level.

5. Check them frequently

Rose bushes are susceptible to diseases such as powdery mildew, rust, and black spot. They also attract a number of harmful insects including aphids, caterpillars, and beetles. Inspect your plants regularly and treat them as needed.

Find everything you need to care for your rose bushes at your local nursery or garden center.