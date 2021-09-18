5 tips to help farmers stay safe this fall

The fall harvest can be one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the year for the agricultural industry. For this reason, the third full week in September is annually recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This year, the event takes place from Sept. 19 to 25, and the theme is Farm Safety Yields Real Results. To mark the occasion, here are five tips for reducing stress during this busy time.

1. Get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation increases the risk of health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

2. Eat healthy and stay hydrated. A balanced diet can reduce the risks for myriad physical and mental health conditions.

3. Stay connected with family members and friends. Making time for the people who matter most to you can help relieve stress and keep you grounded.

4. Make time for yourself. In addition to spending time with loved ones, remember to take care of your own needs.

5. Ask for help when you need it. If you feel overwhelmed, reach out for assistance. Talking to a mental health professional can help you stay on track.

There are real risks associated with working in agriculture, but adopting healthy practices during the harvest and beyond will help keep you safe.

The lineup of this year’s topics

• Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Overall Farmer Health

• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture

• Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Agricultural Fertilizer & Chemical Safety

• Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture

Visit necasag.org for more information.