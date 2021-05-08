5 tips to keep your feet healthy

May is Foot Health Awareness Month, which means it’s an ideal time to focus on making sure your feet look and feel their best. Here are five tips for keeping your feet in great shape.

1. Wear shoes that fit

Investing in comfortable and supportive shoes is a surefire way to maintain good foot health. In particular, wearing shoes that fit properly will help prevent injuries and keep blisters, callouses, and corns at bay. When it comes to footwear, be sure to favor function over fashion.

2. Keep your feet clean and dry

Simply washing your feet every day with warm water and antibacterial soap will help keep them healthy. It’s also a good idea to wear socks that absorb and wick away moisture. This will help stave off bacteria that could cause odors and infections.

3. Trim your toenails properly

Ingrown toenails are the leading cause of foot pain and infection. Avoid trimming your nails too short, always cut them straight across and make sure the edges don’t dig into the sides of your toes.

4. Stay active

Like the rest of your body, your feet benefit from regular exercise. In fact, by simply walking every day, you’ll increase their strength and flexibility, thereby reducing your risk of injuries and other issues.

5. Visit a podiatrist

It’s recommended that you visit a podiatrist once a year. In addition to performing a foot exam, this professional can provide expert advice on how to care for your feet and prevent problems.

Remember, your feet help you get around, so it’s important to take good care of them. If you experience foot pain or have trouble walking, be sure to reach out to a podiatrist or other healthcare provider.