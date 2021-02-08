5 tips to prevent smartphone damage

Breaking a smartphone is costly and inconvenient. Here are five tips to ensure yours doesn’t meet an untimely end.

1. Invest in a good case

Experts recommend cases made of shock-absorbent material such as silicone or rubber. You can also opt for a fully waterproof case.

2. Get a screen protector



Invest in a tempered glass screen protector, which prevents scratches more effectively than plastic models.

3. Keep your case clean

Keep in mind that dirt, dust, and moisture can get trapped between the case and your phone, resulting in damage to the device. Be sure to clean and dry your case regularly.

4. Carry it with care

If you keep your phone in your pocket, make sure it doesn’t get scratched by keys or loose change. Carrying it in a separate pocket is the best strategy. Similarly, if you keep your phone in a purse or bag, have a dedicated compartment for it.

5. Keep it dry

Smartphones and water don’t mix. If you drop your phone, and it gets wet, turn it off immediately and take out the battery to prevent it from short-circuiting. Then, dry off your phone with a paper towel and put it in a bag of dry rice for 24 hours to soak up any residual moisture.

Are you more accident-prone than the average person? If so, you may want to take the extended warranty on a new cell phone when it’s offered. Alternatively, consider getting smartphone insurance from a local provider.