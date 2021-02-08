Interesting Things to Know
5 tips to prevent smartphone damage
Breaking a smartphone is costly and inconvenient. Here are five tips to ensure yours doesn’t meet an untimely end.
1. Invest in a good case
Experts recommend cases made of shock-absorbent material such as silicone or rubber. You can also opt for a fully waterproof case.
2. Get a screen protector
3. Keep your case clean
Keep in mind that dirt, dust, and moisture can get trapped between the case and your phone, resulting in damage to the device. Be sure to clean and dry your case regularly.
4. Carry it with care
If you keep your phone in your pocket, make sure it doesn’t get scratched by keys or loose change. Carrying it in a separate pocket is the best strategy. Similarly, if you keep your phone in a purse or bag, have a dedicated compartment for it.
5. Keep it dry
Smartphones and water don’t mix. If you drop your phone, and it gets wet, turn it off immediately and take out the battery to prevent it from short-circuiting. Then, dry off your phone with a paper towel and put it in a bag of dry rice for 24 hours to soak up any residual moisture.
Are you more accident-prone than the average person? If so, you may want to take the extended warranty on a new cell phone when it’s offered. Alternatively, consider getting smartphone insurance from a local provider.
Interesting Things to Know
5 factors to consider when buying a new smartphone
If you’re purchasing a new smartphone, you’ll need to shop around to find the one that best meets your needs. Here are five things to consider when choosing a phone.
1. Operating system
Most smartphone users have an operating system they prefer, the most popular being Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android system. These operating systems have unique interfaces and host different applications, so if you’re unsure which one you’d prefer, do some research and consider taking each one for a test run.
2. Design
3. Size and screen quality
A smaller, lightweight smartphone is handy if you want to be able to carry it in your pocket. On the other hand, it can be convenient to have a large, high-resolution screen, especially if you frequently use your phone for reading, surfing the web or playing games.
4. Storage
It’s important that you have enough space on your phone for everything you want to use it for — apps, music, games, files, etc. Use your current smartphone as a benchmark to decide whether you need more storage or can settle for less (which will save you money).
5. Camera
Thanks to steady advancements in smartphone camera technology, many photo enthusiasts now use their smartphones as their primary camera. If you’re looking for a smartphone that takes quality pictures, review the relevant specs. These include the aperture size, number of megapixels, and a variety of lenses.
Before you make your choice, do your research. Look up information and reviews online, and talk to your tech-savvy friends and family members.
Interesting Things to Know
4 facts you may not know about bullying
Contrary to what some people think, bullying isn’t a normal part of childhood. Here are some other realities about this harmful behavior that need to be acknowledged.
1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying
Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.
2. Fighting back makes bullying worse
3. Peers can stop bullying in seconds
Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.
4. Bullying can cause serious harm
Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.
It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying eradicated for good.
Interesting Things to Know
3 extraordinary marriage proposals to inspire you
Have you decided to ask your partner to marry you? If you’re wondering how to make sure the moment is perfect, here are three incredible stories of how people popped the question. (Spoiler alert: they all said yes!)
1. Filmmaker Lee Loechler took his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, to a special screening of Sleeping Beauty in the Boston area. Toward the end of the film, as the prince approached the sleeping princess, the animation changed to feature characters who resembled Lee and Sthuthi. After waking her with a kiss and holding out a ring, the cartoon prince Lee tossed the ring box off-screen for his real-life self to catch. Lee got down on one knee and, in front of friends and family members who’d been sitting at the back of the theater, he asked Sthuthi to marry him.
2. Politician Tim Wilson delivered a speech on the floor of the Australian parliament in favor of a bill to legalize same-sex marriage. The bill had passed the senate the previous week and was being debated in the lower house. As the member of the parliament concluded his speech, he turned his attention to the public gallery where his long-time fiancé, Ryan Patrick Bolger, was sitting. The couple had been engaged for nearly a decade but were unable to make it official. Tim looked up at Ryan and proposed once again. The bill passed and, three months later, the couple married.
3. Inspired by videos of flash mobs she’d seen online, Isabelle Marin put together an elaborate performance for her partner, Jean-François Dumais, at a shopping mall in the Quebec City region. A violinist serenaded him in the food court and a dance troupe performed in the atrium. Friends and family members emerged from the gathering crowd to hand Jean-François roses. Then, as a local singer (and friend) Mélissa Bédard belted out a ballad, Isabelle made her entrance on an escalator and got down on one knee.
If there’s one thing to take away from these stories, it’s that you can be as creative and theatrical as you want during a proposal — the important thing is to give it your personal touch.
Interesting Things to Know
6 ways to protest against racial injustice
As the leader of the American civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. organized a number of peaceful protests throughout the 1950s and 60s to end racial discrimination and segregation in the United States. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on January 18 this year, here are six ways to protest against the ongoing racial injustice in this country.
1. Educate yourself using the abundance of books, articles, podcasts, and movies available on racism and racial justice, and learn how you can affect change.
2. Volunteer for a local organization that seeks to address issues in your community that disproportionately affect African Americans such as food insecurity and under-funded schools.
3. Sign petitions demanding racial justice, write to your local officials to advocate for policy changes, and start conversations about race with the people in your life.
4. Attend a demonstration calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. You can also join an aid group that provides supplies and assistance to protestors.
5. Donate money to bail funds and organizations led by people of color that are pushing for change. If you’re an artist, you can sell your work and donate the proceeds.
6. Support black-owned businesses to help shrink the racial wealth gap and foster job creation for people of color.
For more information about how you can fight against racial injustice in your community, reach out to local organizations.
Every man of humane convictions must decide on the protest that best suits his convictions, but we must all protest. — Martin Luther King Jr., 1967
Interesting Things to Know
Martin Luther King, Jr.: Those who knew him grow old; the promise lives
The people who heard Martin Luther King, Jr. speak in person, or live on the television or radio–those people have grown old.
Is time that those old people ask the young: Have you heard his speech? Have you read about Martin Luther King’s dream? Did you read his Mountaintop speech?
Any of King’s speeches evoke spirit and truth, but one speech shines out for its hopeful and, in retrospect, its chilling words.
That is the Mountaintop speech, given April 3, 1968, at the Church of Christ in Memphis, Tenn.
In this speech, King mused that if given any time in history, he would have chosen that moment, that very day above all others. He spoke about the great and pivotal hour for the country and the world as all confronted injustice.
Then, he remembers his brush with death years before when he was stabbed and how close he came to missing that day.
And then he proclaims that he has seen the Promised Land:
“We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop… Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But
I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!”
The next day, on April 4, 1968, King was assassinated.
King’s words, later recalled, send a shiver through hearts and minds. Those words are worth recalling even 53 years later, that one was led by God to the mountaintop, and he saw the promised future of his people fulfilled.
Interesting Things to Know
Ice fishing: tips for a successful day
Ice fishing is a great way to relieve stress, reconnect with nature, and enjoy your own company or that of your fishing buddies. Whether you’re ready to go or still waiting for the ice to thicken, here are a few tips that will help guarantee you have a good experience.
Check the regulations
Before you head out, make sure you have the necessary permits and that you’re allowed to fish in the intended area. You also need to be familiar with the catch and possession limits for various species. Having this information will allow you to avoid unpleasant surprises and ensure that your activities are legal.
Check the conditions
Check your equipment
Many parks and lodges offer all-inclusive ice fishing packages. In this case, all you need to bring are your warm clothes and plenty of enthusiasm. However, if you have your own equipment, you’ll want to assess its condition before you head out. Visit hunting and fishing shops in your area if any of your gear is damaged or needs to be replaced.
Following these tips will ensure that once you drill your holes, you’ll be able to relax, unwind, and fully enjoy the ice fishing experience.
