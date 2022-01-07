Home
5 trendy wedding colors for 2022
If you’re planning a wedding but still undecided about what color scheme to use, consider choosing a hue that’s in vogue in 2022. Here are five trending wedding colors.
1. Egg-yolk yellow
This vibrant and energetic shade is perfect for summer weddings. It goes great with white, gray, light pink, and black.
2. Terracotta pink
This vintage shade of pink will add a touch of romance to your big day. It’s a delicate color that can be paired with other pastels like blue, yellow, and pearl gray.
3. Denim blue
Denim is a versatile color that’s suitable for any season. It can be combined with just about any shade.
4. Mint green
Add a fresh twist to your wedding day with mint green. Pair this color with black to create a modern look or pastel pink for a whimsical feel.
5. Black
Black is chic and can be incorporated into your decor as either an accent shade or focal point. It’s both contemporary and timeless and can make bright colors pop. When combined with gold and silver, black adds elegance and refinement.
To make your celebration a success, consider hiring a professional wedding planner.
4 types of interior doors
Interior doors come in a wide variety of styles. Here’s an overview of four types you may want to consider for your home.
1. Panel doors are a classic choice. They’re affordable, durable, and often feature stylish square or oblong panel configurations. They’re most suitable for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.
2. Bi-fold doors fold outward and tuck in close to the wall to save space. Consequently, they’re a great option for tight areas such as closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage rooms.
3. Barn doors are the perfect complement to a home that has a rustic, industrial, or farmhouse design. They hang from a top rail, allowing them to slide over large openings. Consequently, they’re great for dividing spaces like offices and playrooms.
4. French doors instantly add charm and sophistication to your home. They come in a variety of sizes, materials, styles, and glass pane configurations. The double door design is perfect for cordoning off living rooms and formal dining rooms while still allowing in plenty of natural light.
You can also choose between different types of cores for your interior door to increase privacy and effectively block out sound.
For personalized advice about what style of door would best suit your home, reach out to an interior designer or the sales staff at your local stores.
5 bathroom storage solutions
Regardless of how large or small, your bathroom is, organization is the key to creating a functional, clutter-free space. Here are a few storage ideas.
1. Baskets
Place wire, wicker, or canvas baskets beneath a floating vanity to maintain an airy feel while benefiting from additional storage. Baskets can also greatly reduce clutter on open shelves.
2. Countertop tray
Control the chaos on your countertop by arranging toiletries on a tray alongside a potted plant, scented candle, or fake bouquet. Keep small items like cotton swabs and hair clips in glass jars.
3. Bar cart
This is a great alternative to adding shelves or cabinets to a bathroom, especially for renters. Opt for a cart on wheels so it can easily be moved out of the way or closer to the shower as needed.
4. Built-ins
Use the empty space in your walls to add shelving that doesn’t eat into the footprint of the room. You can also create small built-ins on the wall above the bathtub or next to the sink for toiletries.
5. Ladder towel rack
By leaning a wood or metal ladder against the wall, you’ll create ample space to hang towels for the whole family rather than take up wall space with several individual towel racks.
To find these and other items for your bathroom, visit the shops in your area.
How to find the right professional for your renovation work
Do you want to gut your bathroom, renovate your kitchen or knock down a wall? Whether your renovation project is big or small, it’s important to work with a licensed professional you can trust. Here are four tips to help you find the right person for the job.
1. Make sure they have the required licensing
Before hiring a renovation specialist, it’s important to verify if they have the required licensing. You can look up the company on the Contractors State License Board to ensure it has a valid license. You can also verify that the business is legitimate by consulting the Secretary of State website where you live.
2. Ensure there are no complaints filed
For peace of mind, you should hire a renovation specialist with a clean track record. You can conduct a search on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to find out if any official complaints have been filed against them. Make sure you take any negative comments made online with a grain of salt, as they’re not official.
3. Compare at least three quotes
To make an informed decision, you should meet with at least three professionals and have them each prepare a detailed quote. You can then compare them at your leisure and determine which one suits your needs and budget.
4. Listen to your gut
It’s important to hire someone you trust. Are they respectful? Do they ask relevant questions and provide detailed answers? If the pricing and timeline meet your needs, listen to your instincts when choosing a renovation specialist.
Ice dams can damage walls in the attic and living space in the house
Step outside the day after it snows and see how your roof looks. If you see that snow has melted on one or more parts of the roof, watch out! You could soon be dealing with an ice dam.
It’s a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of the roof and prevents melting snow from draining. The water that backs up behind the dam can leak into a home and damage walls and ceilings.
An ice dam is caused by heat coming from the house. The heat travels through or around insulation and warms part of the roof. Other sources of heat could be fireplaces and wood stoves that are inadequately insulated and which carry heat into the attic space.
Immediate action to take:
* Remove the snow from the roof. A “roof rake” and push broom can be used to remove snow. Try not to damage roofing materials.
* If water is flowing into the house, making channels through the ice dam allows the water behind it to drain off. Hosing with tap water on a warm day will do this. Work upward from the lower edge of the dam.
Long-term solutions include increasing the ceiling/roof insulation to cut down on heat loss. An R-value of 38 above the ceiling is recommended. Make the ceiling airtight so no warm air can flow from the house to the attic.
Caution: Anyone working on the roof during winter or performing work on the roof from below risks damaging the roof and injuring themselves.
It is safer to contact professional roofers to do the work. They have the know-how and the right equipment.
Keep an eye out for big icicles. They are a good indication of an ice dam.
COVID-19 relief may leave some with tax bills
Each year, millions of people receive unemployment benefits. And each month, billions are paid out in benefits. Yet many folks fail to realize that they’re required to pay taxes on unemployment benefits, as the federal government and many states consider it taxable income.
The tax bills, both from the individual and government’s perspective, are no small matter. In September 2020 alone, the American government shelled out over $13 billion as people lost their jobs amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. While the government paid out $2.7 billion in September 2021, that’s still a large chunk of cash and will generate considerable tax liabilities.
During the pandemic, the government provided expanded unemployment benefits. However, those, too, could inflate your tax bill. The $600 expanded unemployment benefits provided by the CARES act and the $300 benefits from the later relief packages are considered taxable income.
There’s an important caveat, however. The American Rescue Plan offered a tax break on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits so long as your (single or couple) adjusted gross income was less than $150,000. Keep in mind that this is a federal tax break, and you may need to pay state taxes.
How about the stimulus checks offered through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan? Those are not taxable as they are actually tax credits.
Taxes are (ideally) paid as you go. You should have been paying taxes on your income by sending money to the IRS while receiving benefits. You can pay monthly or make estimated quarterly payments. Waiting until tax day to pay may result in penalties.
Don’t have the cash to pay for your taxes? In some cases, the IRS offers taxpayers payment plans. However, you may face penalties and fees.
Even if you can’t pay your taxes, you must report the income and file tax returns. The federal government can charge you with crimes for failing to file taxes, and obviously, falsifying your tax returns can also result in charges.
3 tips for hiring a tax pro
Filing your income taxes can be complicated and time-consuming. If you want to simplify the process this year, hiring an accountant or other tax professional is the way to go. Here are three tips to help you find the best candidate for the job.
1. Verify their qualifications
Anyone with a preparer tax identification number (PTIN) can prepare a tax return. However, tax professionals have vastly different levels of skill and expertise. Therefore, when looking for a qualified candidate, you should use the IRS’ Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications to find a professional with the appropriate education and certifications.
2. Investigate their history
It’s a good idea to check with your local Better Business Bureau to make certain the tax professional you choose is in good standing and that there aren’t any disciplinary actions filed against them. This will ensure you hire someone who’s trustworthy and reliable.
3. Ask about their fees
You should never work with a tax professional who bases their fee on getting a percentage of your refund or claims they can get you a better refund than the competition. This is a red flag that might indicate the individual intends to falsify information, which is illegal and could get you audited by the IRS.
Lastly, keep in mind that it’s best to hire a tax preparer who’s available year-round in case an issue arises once tax season is over.
