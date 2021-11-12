5 types of cakes to (re)discover

Whether you have a major sweet tooth or just enjoy the occasional dessert, here are five irresistible cakes you can make at home or pick up from a local shop.

1. Angel food cake

Light as a feather, this ring-shaped cake is made with flour, sugar, and egg whites — no butter! Enjoy it with fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or ice cream.

2. Swiss roll cake

This unique type of sponge cake is slathered with jam, icing, or whipped cream before being rolled up. A common iteration is the decadent yule log served around Christmas.

3. Poundcake

This cake is traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Ideal for teatime, it may be flavored with orange or lemon and dusted with icing sugar.

4. Upside-down cake

Baked in a pan with its toppings at the bottom, this moist cake can be made with apples, pineapple, rhubarb, peaches, and more. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or maple syrup.

5. Black Forest cake

This German classic consists of chocolate sponge cake layered with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cherries soaked in kirsch (a type of sour cherry brandy).

If you want to treat yourself to these or other desserts, visit the bakeries and pastry shops in your area.