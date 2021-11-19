5 types of winter squash to put on your fall menu

Packed with antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and vitamin A, winter squashes are versatile ingredients that can be used to prepare a wide range of delectable dishes. Here are just some of the varieties that would make great additions to your diet this season.

1. Pumpkin

This round, deep orange squash has a mild, sweet taste that makes it a delicious choice for homemade fries and pies. The seeds can also be roasted and enjoyed as a snack.

2. Sweet dumpling

Cream-colored with green stripes, this variety of squash is a particularly good choice for desserts such as pudding and sorbet thanks to its slightly nutty flavor.

3. Buttercup

This round, squat squash has dark green skin and orange flesh that’s sweet and firm. It can be used to make creamy soups and curries, and it pairs well with mashed potatoes.

4. Delicata

Also known as sweet potato squash due to its similar flavor, this striped oblong variety can be cooked or eaten raw. Use it to make everything from jam to fries.

5. Hubbard

This large, blue-gray, or dark green squash has a round base and very bumpy skin. Less sweet than other varieties, it’s a great substitute for potato in stews and shepherd’s pie.

From acorn and butternut to the heart of gold and spaghetti, there are plenty of options when it comes to winter squash. Visit the farms and food markets in your area to find a local selection.