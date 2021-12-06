Connect with us

5 ways to embrace your inner child

Published

2 hours ago

on

Do you struggle to let loose and have fun? Is life weighing you down? Here are five ways to embrace your inner child and bring more joy and magic back into your life.

1. Have fun
Make time every day to play and engage in fun activities. You could ride a bike, build a snowman, finger paint or explore the outdoors.

2. Revisit your childhood interests
What did you enjoy doing as a child? Revisiting some of the activities you once loved can help you reconnect with a sense of wonder.

3. Be spontaneous
Do you feel like eating your dessert before dinner or buying a bracelet that caught your eye in the jewelry store? Don’t overthink it — sometimes it’s good to be a little impulsive.

4. Let go of your inhibitions
Sing at the top of your lungs and dance like no one’s watching. Stop worrying about what others think and give yourself permission to be silly and have a good time.

5. Live in the moment
Children aren’t worried about the future or stuck in the past. They live their lives in the present. Put down your phone and be aware of the beauty all around you. Enjoy the moment.

There are plenty of ways to recapture your childlike spirit. Spending more time around kids can also inspire you.

How to spend your time when you retire

Published

4 days ago

on

December 2, 2021

By

Many new retirees struggle to fill the void that’s created after they stop working. If the idea of retirement scares you, you should know that there are many opportunities to stay busy after you retire. Here are a few things you may want to do.

Volunteer
Volunteering can give your life a sense of purpose and keep you active in your community. Consider becoming a mentor and sharing your wisdom with others.

Get a hobby
Retirement presents an excellent opportunity to take up a new hobby or spend more time engaging in your current pastimes.

Start a new career
You could use this time in your life to revisit a field that’s always been of interest to you. You’ll have the flexibility to work as much or as little as you please. Here are 10 job ideas:

1. Consultant/freelancer
2. School crossing guard
3. Real estate broker
4. Driver
5. Museum guide
6. Owner of a bed and breakfast
7. Pet sitter
8. Retail worker
9. Substitute teacher
10. Resort employee

If your new career requires you to be licensed or certified, check with a local college to see what type of training is available in your area.

Though filling your time when you retire may initially be daunting, eventually, you’ll find things you enjoy doing and likely come to enjoy this period of your life.

The risks of online gambling

Published

1 week ago

on

November 29, 2021

By

Online gambling became increasingly popular during the pandemic, and many seniors turned to online casinos as a source of entertainment. Unfortunately, it’s all too common for people to become addicted to online gambling. Here are a few things to consider before you place a bet online.

Assess your risk profile
Researchers have identified the following high-risk characteristics that are associated with gambling addictions:

• Low income
• Social isolation
• Mental or physical illness
• Having another addiction (alcohol, drugs, food, etc.)

Know the signs of a gambling addiction
Here are a few signs that you might have a gambling problem:

• You’re preoccupied with gambling
• You try to recoup your losses by betting more money
• You lie to others about how much you gamble
• You steal or commit other crimes to finance your habit

Recognize that online gambling is addictive
Here are a few reasons why gambling online is more addictive than placing bets at a casino:

• It’s more accessible
• It’s anonymous
• It’s easy to forget you’re playing with real money

Responsible gambling is possible only if you’re able to stay in control. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and limit the amount of time you spend gambling online.

Has gambling become a problem for you or someone you love? There are plenty of resources available to help with gambling addictions. Don’t hesitate to reach out to a counselor or Gamblers Anonymous group in your area.

 

Selling your home before you move: pros and cons

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

If you’re planning to move into a seniors’ residence, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home before you make the change. Here are a few advantages and disadvantages of doing so that you may want to consider.

Pros
If you sell your home before you move, you’ll save yourself the stress and pressure of trying to complete the transaction quickly once you’re settled into your new abode. In addition, you’ll get the money sooner and can use it to decorate your new place.

In addition, you’ll avoid needing to pay the mortgage and maintenance fees on your old home while also covering the cost of the rent.

Cons
If you sell your home before you move, you may have to live there during any renovations that are needed. In addition, you’ll likely have to adjust your schedule to accommodate showings.

Furthermore, if you find a buyer for your home before the unit in your residence becomes available, you’ll need to either temporarily pay rent to stay in your old place or secure an alternative living arrangement in the interim.

Selling a property involves many steps and a lot of paperwork. To simplify the process, be sure to enlist the help of a real estate agent.

Find your passion at any age

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

Age isn’t a barrier to learning new things. In fact, once you retire, you’ll have more time to explore your passions. Here are some tips for how to follow your bliss.

Ask yourself the right questions
Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to help you identify your interests:

• What did you love as a child?
• What do you enjoy talking about with your friends?
• Do you have a secret dream?
• What are you good at?

Now is the time to take up that hobby you’ve always wanted to try.

Explore the possibilities
Do you want to learn something new or increase your knowledge about a particular subject? If so, you may want to take an online course or go back to school. In addition, taking up a hobby such as swimming, walking, gardening, cooking, painting, writing, pottery, or woodworking can allow you to connect with a newfound interest.

Inspiring people
Here are three inspiring people who found success later in life:

• Colonel Harland Sanders was more than 60 years old when he succeeded in franchising his fried chicken restaurants.
• Laura Ingalls Wilder published her first novel, Little House in the Big Woods, at the age of 65.
• At 77, John Glenn became the oldest person to go into space.

4 benefits of yoga for seniors

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Yoga has a multitude of physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Here are four ways this activity helps seniors:

1. It increases flexibility and mobility. Many yoga movements focus on flexibility and can help reduce the pain and stiffness associated with conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

2. It improves balance. A number of yoga poses focus on balance and stability. Strengthening your core muscles helps reduce the likelihood of a fall.

3. It boosts lung capacity. The breathing exercises practiced during yoga help optimize respiratory function, which can decline with age. This helps lower blood pressure and aids in digestion.

4. It enhances psychological well-being. Practicing yoga helps release tension, improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety.

Don’t wait to take advantage of these benefits. Look for senior-friendly yoga classes in your area.

3 benefits of online dating

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

As you get older, it can become more challenging to meet new people, and the likelihood of encountering your soul mate in the park or at the grocery store is low. Online dating, however, is a great way to meet someone special. Here are a few of its benefits.

1. You’ll clarify your priorities
Online dating sites allow you to filter potential partners using specific criteria. You can search for people who live near you or have similar hobbies and interests. This is a great way to discover what you’re looking for in a future relationship.

2. It’s easy to break the ice
Online dating allows you to talk over the phone, online, or through a video chat. It’s a great way to break the ice and get a feel for someone before you meet them in person.

3. You can build your confidence slowly
It’s normal to feel a little wary after coming out of a divorce or long-term relationship. Online dating can be less nerve-racking than meeting someone in person. Plus, it can help you rebuild your confidence as you get used to dating again.

Online dating is a convenient and practical way to find romance from the comfort of your home. Grab your computer, smartphone, or tablet and start searching for love today.

