5 ways to embrace your inner child

Do you struggle to let loose and have fun? Is life weighing you down? Here are five ways to embrace your inner child and bring more joy and magic back into your life.

1. Have fun

Make time every day to play and engage in fun activities. You could ride a bike, build a snowman, finger paint or explore the outdoors.

2. Revisit your childhood interests

What did you enjoy doing as a child? Revisiting some of the activities you once loved can help you reconnect with a sense of wonder.

3. Be spontaneous

Do you feel like eating your dessert before dinner or buying a bracelet that caught your eye in the jewelry store? Don’t overthink it — sometimes it’s good to be a little impulsive.

4. Let go of your inhibitions

Sing at the top of your lungs and dance like no one’s watching. Stop worrying about what others think and give yourself permission to be silly and have a good time.

5. Live in the moment

Children aren’t worried about the future or stuck in the past. They live their lives in the present. Put down your phone and be aware of the beauty all around you. Enjoy the moment.

There are plenty of ways to recapture your childlike spirit. Spending more time around kids can also inspire you.