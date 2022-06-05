5 ways to enjoy citrus this summer

Citrus fruits are bursting with freshness. Here are five refreshing ways to indulge in your favorite citrus or discover new varieties this summer.

1. In salads. Add a few pieces of clementine to your favorite salad, or take a chance on a new recipe with citrus as the primary ingredient. For a tasty twist, add lemon juice or zest to a vinaigrette.

2. In a cake. Bake a delicious upside-down cake that combines different varieties of oranges, or add some citrus zest like lemon, lime, or bergamot directly to the batter. You can also make a topping flavored with orange or garnish your creation with a few mandarin slices.

3. With fish. Garnish your plate with pieces of Ugli fruit, drizzle bergamot-infused oil on your halibut or create a salmon confit with grapefruit, orange, or lemon. You can also use orange slices to cover your fish before grilling. Shellfish is equally excellent with citrus, including red grapefruit and lime.

4. With meat. Several summer recipes combine citrus flavors with meat. For example, lemon-roasted chicken and beef stew flavored with orange.

5. In drinks. Adorn your glasses with pretty slices of lime, Cara Cara, oranges, or another citrus fruit. You can also create a delicious clementine smoothie or add the citrus juice of your choice to a cocktail.

Don’t be afraid to get creative!

Orange, lemon, clementine, grapefruit, pomelo, Ugli, lime, mandarin, kumquat, bergamot, the list goes on. Put citrus on the menu this summer to stimulate your tastebuds and top up on vitamin C.