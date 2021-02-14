5 ways to get millennials to buy your home

If you plan to sell your home, you should know that most modern homebuyers are millennials. Here are five things you can do to make your property more appealing to this demographic.

1. Showcase eco-friendly features

Millennials tend to be concerned about the environment and many will pay a little extra for a home if it lowers their carbon footprint. If your home has eco-friendly features such as solar panels or energy-efficient appliances, be sure to note them in your listing.

2. Add or stage a home office



More and more, millennials are working from home. If you have an extra bedroom or other unused space, consider turning it into an office.

3. Appeal to their lifestyle

Millennials want to live close to where they work, shop, dine, and go out to have fun. For this reason, be sure to highlight the attractive features in your area.

4. Show off smart home features

The average millennial is tech-savvy and appreciates sophisticated features such as smart lighting, thermostats, and security systems. If you have these devices, make sure your pool of potential buyers knows it.

5. Make your home move-in ready

Most millennials aren’t as handy as their parents. They’d rather pay more for a turn-key property than deal with renovations and repairs. If your house needs upgrades, consider making them before you put them on the market.

As a final tip, keep in mind that most millennials do the bulk of their shopping for homes on the internet. Consequently, make sure to list your property online and include quality photographs and a virtual tour if possible.