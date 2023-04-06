Health
5 ways to get the most out of your doctor’s visit
Visiting your doctor can be stressful, mainly because your time is limited. Communicating effectively with your doctor is essential to preventative medicine and maintaining good health, especially as you age. Here’s how to get the most out of your doctor’s visit.
1. Prepare your questions and concerns
Write down three or four questions or concerns ahead of time. Address each point with your doctor. You should also share any symptoms, medicines or vitamins you’re taking, health habits, and significant life changes.
2. Stay focused
Don’t let the conversation get derailed. Stay focused on why you’re there and stick to the point. Be precise about your symptoms, including when they started, how often they occur, and if they’re getting worse.
3. Take notes and ask for clarification
Bring a notepad and write things down. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification, correct spelling, or reference materials.
4. Be honest
Although you may want to hide the truth about habits like smoking, lack of exercise, or poor diet, your doctor can only help if you share the truth about your lifestyle.
5. Share feelings
Say something if you feel rushed, confused, or uncomfortable. Book another appointment if your doctor didn’t adequately address your needs in the time you had. If your doctor doesn’t have answers, they may refer you to a specialist.
If your doctor disregards your concerns as part of the normal aging process, you should consider getting a second opinion.
Health
5 facts about canker sores
Although considered a minor ailment, canker sores can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult to eat. These round sores form on mucous membranes inside the mouth, cheeks, and lips. They’re usually white or yellowish and have a red outline indicating inflammation. Here’s what you need to know about them.
1. An infection doesn’t cause them. Canker sores are caused by irritation or injury to the mucous membrane and aren’t contagious.
2. They have several causes. Various things, such as biting your lip while eating, stress, ill-fitting braces, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, and hormonal changes, can cause canker sores. Women are more prone to them.
3. They usually heal on their own. The pain usually goes away on its own after a few days. However, you can purchase creams and gels to help soothe the irritation. Ask your pharmacist for advice. Some dental clinics also offer diode laser treatment for quick relief.
4. You should avoid certain things. Mouthwash that contains alcohol can aggravate canker sores and delay healing. The same goes for acidic foods. You should also avoid taking ibuprofen to relieve pain, contributing to canker sore formation. Above all, never apply salt to the wound, as it can cause burning.
5. Good dental hygiene can help prevent them. Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush and non-abrasive toothpaste. Don’t forget to floss!
If you get frequent canker sores that persist for several weeks, worsen, or accompany other symptoms like fever and diarrhea, consult your doctor or dentist. It may indicate a more severe problem, like oral cancer.
Health
The benefits of adding more chlorophyll to your diet
Chlorophyll is the natural compound that gives plants their green color. It helps plants absorb energy and get nutrients through photosynthesis. So, what can chlorophyll do for humans? Here’s what you need to know.
Benefits
Some claim chlorophyll is a powerful cure-all that can do everything from treating arthritis and preventing weight gain to detoxifying your blood and stimulating the immune system. However, to date, there is little evidence supporting these health claims.
But chlorophyll shows some promise. Research on rodents has shown that chlorophyll has antioxidant properties that can reduce the occurrence of cancerous tumors. Some studies have also proven chlorophyll has anti-inflammatory effects and can help treat skin conditions like acne.
How to add it to your diet
You can purchase liquid and chlorophyll tablets from your local health food store. However, eating more green foods like spinach, kale, green beans, and peas is cheaper. Getting your nutrition from a well-balanced diet is almost always more effective than supplementation.
Keep in mind that supplements aren’t regulated as strictly as medicines. Moreover, it’s also possible that chlorophyll could negatively interact with the medications you’re taking. Therefore, talking with your doctor before adding chlorophyll supplements to your daily routine is best.
Health
Low vision: what it is and what you can do about it
Low vision is an age-related eye condition that makes everyday tasks like driving and reading difficult. There’s no treatment or cure for low vision. However, there are things you can do to adapt and continue doing the things you love.
Symptoms of low vision
Low vision can’t be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, surgery, or medicine. You may have low vision if you have difficulty:
• Reading
• Driving
• Recognizing people’s faces
• Telling colors apart
• Seeing your television or computer screen clearly
Besides blurry or hazy vision, you may have trouble seeing things in the center of your vision, out of the corners of your eyes, or at night and in low light.
Causes of low vision
Low vision is a symptom of one of several eye-related diseases, including:
• Age-related macular degeneration
• Cataracts
• Diabetic retinopathy
• Glaucoma
Older adults are more susceptible to low vision because the diseases that cause it are more common in older people.
Living with low vision
If you have minor low vision, using bright lights at home or work may help you see better. Moreover, wearing polarized lenses when bright can help filter glare, improving your vision.
Talk to your doctor or optometrist if low vision prevents you from doing everyday tasks. They may advise using a magnifying glass for reading and other activities or rearranging your home so you can move about easily.
Health
What’s dental fluorosis?
Dental fluorosis is a condition that changes the appearance of tooth enamel. It occurs when children consume too much fluoride while their teeth develop under the gums. The symptoms then appear in their adult teeth. Depending on the severity of the fluorosis, common signs include:
• White or brownish streaks
• White or black spots
• Discoloration or mottling
Mild fluorosis doesn’t require treatment because the small white spots often go unnoticed. However, if you have severe fluorosis, various cosmetic solutions, such as tooth whitening or veneers, can help improve the appearance of your smile.
To prevent fluorosis, talk to your dentist about the right amount of fluoride to give your child. Supplements may sometimes be recommended. It’s also a good idea to supervise your child while they brush their teeth to ensure they only use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste and don’t swallow the excess.
Fluoride in a nutshell
Fluoride can significantly improve your dental health. It’s a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens enamel, increases its resistance to acidity, and prevents cavities. It can be found in fluoridated drinking water, foods like salmon, spinach, and dates, and fluoridated toothpaste and mouthwash.
Health
Niacinamide: a gentle skin treatment
How much do you know about niacinamide? This gentle ingredient offers many benefits for your skin and your overall health. Also known as nicotinamide, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3, an essential nutrient that supports the health of your skin, kidneys, and brain.
When you eat foods high in B3, like eggs, cereals, green vegetables, fish, and milk, niacinamide supports cell functioning and helps your body convert food into energy. As a topical treatment, niacinamide can benefit your skin in the following ways:
• It forms a protective barrier. Niacinamide helps your skin grow a lipid barrier, enabling it to retain more moisture. It can also safeguard your skin from oxidative stress caused by sunlight and pollution. In addition to supporting moisture retention, niacinamide can help regulate your sebaceous glands so they don’t produce too much oil.
• It evens out irregularities. If you have skin conditions like eczema or acne, niacinamide can help reduce inflammation that causes redness and lesions. Likewise, some studies have shown that niacinamide can help lighten dark spots.
• It reduces signs of aging. Niacinamide is instrumental in producing keratin, which helps keeps your skin healthy and firm. It can also help reduce signs of sun damage, like fine lines and wrinkles.
Experts recommend using a serum or moisturizer with two to 10 percent niacinamide. Apply it as a final step after your cleanser, toner, and anti-aging product. Talk to a skincare expert near you for guidance.
Health
Vitamins and minerals for older adults
As you get older, your nutrition needs change. Your body needs more of certain vitamins and minerals. Here’s a list of some essential nutrients for older adults.
• Calcium is found in dairy, tofu, and dark-green leafy vegetables. Older people at risk of bone loss need calcium in their diets. Men between 51 and 70 need 1,000 milligrams daily, while women over 51 and men over 71 need 1,200 milligrams daily.
• Vitamin B6 helps your body form red blood cells and is found in foods like bananas and potatoes. Men over 51 need 1.7 milligrams, while women of the same age need 1.5 milligrams.
• Vitamin B12 is found in meat and keeps your red blood cells and nerves healthy. Older adults may have trouble absorbing this vitamin from food and require a supplement. Aim for 2.4 micrograms per day.
• Vitamin D helps your body retain and use calcium and phosphorus. Only a few foods, like fish, contain it. Your skin also produces Vitamin D in sunlight. Therefore, a supplement may help you get the recommended amount if you live and work indoors. People between 50 and 70 require 600 international units (IU), while people over 71 require 800 IUs.
• Sodium in high doses can lead to elevated blood pressure, which can result in a heart attack or stroke. Men and women over 51 should limit their sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day.
Talk to your doctor before taking supplements, as some may have severe side effects.
