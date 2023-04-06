5 ways to get the most out of your doctor’s visit

Visiting your doctor can be stressful, mainly because your time is limited. Communicating effectively with your doctor is essential to preventative medicine and maintaining good health, especially as you age. Here’s how to get the most out of your doctor’s visit.

1. Prepare your questions and concerns

Write down three or four questions or concerns ahead of time. Address each point with your doctor. You should also share any symptoms, medicines or vitamins you’re taking, health habits, and significant life changes.

2. Stay focused

Don’t let the conversation get derailed. Stay focused on why you’re there and stick to the point. Be precise about your symptoms, including when they started, how often they occur, and if they’re getting worse.

3. Take notes and ask for clarification

Bring a notepad and write things down. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification, correct spelling, or reference materials.

4. Be honest

Although you may want to hide the truth about habits like smoking, lack of exercise, or poor diet, your doctor can only help if you share the truth about your lifestyle.

5. Share feelings

Say something if you feel rushed, confused, or uncomfortable. Book another appointment if your doctor didn’t adequately address your needs in the time you had. If your doctor doesn’t have answers, they may refer you to a specialist.

If your doctor disregards your concerns as part of the normal aging process, you should consider getting a second opinion.