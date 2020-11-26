Health
5 ways to help someone with Parkinson’s
If someone you care about has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, you may be wondering how to offer your support. Depending on the severity of their condition, there are several ways you can help.
1. Encourage them to regularly engage in physical activities such as walking and stretching.
2. Remind them to correct their posture. A rounded back or slumped shoulders can affect their ability to breathe and eat.
3. Assist them in sorting through their clothes and taking them shopping if needed. Every piece should be comfortable and easy to put on.
4. Help them adapt their home to reduce their risk of falling. This can include removing carpets and installing handrails.
5. Give them challenges to maintain their communication and writing skills. For example, suggest that they read a magazine article out loud or write in a journal every day.
For more ideas about how you can support and encourage a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, speak with a health-care professional, or consider joining a support group.
Movember : How men can take control of their health
Did you know that around the world, life expectancy among men is six years less than it is among women? This is due in part to the higher rate of suicide in men. The incidence of prostate and testicular cancer also plays a role. So does physical inactivity among men, with its attendant medical risks, notably heart disease.
It’s against this backdrop that Movember takes place every year. This month-long event aims to encourage men to take better care of their physical and mental health.
Five tips
Here are some ways men can be healthier:
1. Remain in touch with family and friends and seek out new connections.
2. Talk with people you trust about important personal issues (breakups, fatherhood, financial problems, and anything else that’s going on).
3. Learn more about your family history to assess your level of risk for developing serious medical conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.
4. Stay active. Run, cycle, go to the gym, participate in team sports, and find other ways to keep moving.
5. Consult your doctor right away whenever you have a health concern.
For more information about Movember, visit movember.com.
How to avoid feeling stuffed over the holidays
While it might be hard to resist that second helping of turkey and mashed potatoes, overeating can leave you feeling sluggish, bloated, and even nauseous. Here are a few tips to help you enjoy just enough of your holiday meal.
• Eat a balanced breakfast. If you sit down for a big meal feeling famished, you’re more likely to overeat. Opt for filling foods like oatmeal with berries or scrambled eggs on whole-wheat toast. Depending on when the feast will be served, you might want to have a healthy snack later in the day to tide you over.
• Start small and go slow. You can always go back for seconds but start with a tiny portion of each dish you want to taste. Chew slowly and take time to fully enjoy your food. Put down your utensils between bites and converse with the people around you. This gives your brain time to signal satiety.
• Finish with a mug of tea. Rather than sip a liqueur (which can actually slow digestion), brew a pot of herbal tea at the end of your meal. Peppermint, ginger, or fennel infused in boiling water are particularly effective at soothing an upset stomach and promoting digestion.
Finally, it’s a good idea to take a walk after you’ve eaten. The fresh air and movement will restore your energy and allow you to work off your meal.
5 creative ways to keep busy this winter
Making art can contribute to your overall health and well-being by helping to improve cognition, concentration, self-esteem, and more. If you want to reap these benefits and stave off boredom this winter, here are five creative activities to try.
1. Painting
If you don’t feel comfortable starting with a blank canvas, a paint-by-numbers kit is an ideal way to familiarize yourself with this hobby. In addition to improving your dexterity, painting provides a chance to put your worries aside and create beautiful artwork.
2. Crafting
3. Singing
Whether you prefer to belt out your favorite lyrics in the shower, car, or kitchen, singing is a great way to let loose and express your emotions. Even if you don’t think you have a good voice, this pastime can boost your confidence and reduce your stress.
4. Coloring
Adult coloring requires concentration and precision as it usually involves filling in mandalas and other complex patterns. In addition to reducing stress, this activity stimulates both the logical and creative sides of your brain.
5. Photography
This art form can help you gain a new perspective of the world. Plus, it’s a great way to hone your observation skills and express yourself. From magnificent vistas and bustling cityscapes to portraits of your pets and family members, you can use any type of camera to capture moments that fill you with joy.
If you want to add a social element to your creative activities, find out if your local community center, library, or retirement home offers classes. Alternatively, you can plan weekly art sessions with friends and family members.
7 tips for achieving your fitness goals
Have you decided to start going to the gym? If so, here are seven tips for following through on your exercise goals.
1. Find a gym you like
Visit the gyms in your area and choose the one that suits you best. Some things to consider are the price, equipment, services, opening hours, clientele, and amenities (in particular, the locker room). You should also assess a facility’s cleanliness and find out how busy the place is during the times you plan to exercise.
2. Get a gym buddy
3. Gear up
Having the right clothing and equipment will help you feel more comfortable at the gym. At the minimum, get a good pair of shoes, breathable exercise attire, and a decent gym bag.
4. Get expert advice
Consider hiring a trainer or other fitness professional to help you create a personalized exercise plan. This will help you make the most effective use of your time at the gym.
5. Track your progress
By regularly noting your weight, body measurements, blood pressure, and other progress markers, you’ll be able to see how much your hard work pays off. This will help keep you motivated.
6. Challenge yourself
To make progress, you need to keep pushing past your comfort zone. For example, if you continue to curl 15 pounds when it’s no longer heavy for you, you won’t make further gains. Bump up to a higher weight or harder type of exercise when you’re ready.
7. Celebrate your achievements
Have you been regularly working out for a month? Have you lost 10 pounds? Reward yourself when you reach milestones. You could buy that tech gadget you’ve had your eye on, get a massage, or enjoy a night out with your exercise buddy — whatever you choose.
Lastly, when you’re at the gym, avoid comparing yourself to others. No two people are the same, and the guy doing 300-pound deadlifts also had to start somewhere.
What’s the difference between Type 1 and 2 diabetes?
Diabetes is an incredibly pervasive disease that affects more than 34 million Americans. Given its prevalence in the United States, and in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month, here’s a look at the differences between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Insulin production
Insulin is a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose. People who have Type 1 diabetes can’t produce insulin, a function that normally takes place in the pancreas. Those with Type 2 diabetes either don’t produce sufficient insulin or can’t absorb it effectively. In both cases, a lack of insulin makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels.
Risk factors
In contrast, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that researchers suspect is linked to genetics and certain environmental factors.
Treatment
A person with Type 1 diabetes must use an insulin pump or inject the hormone to ensure their body can properly regulate blood sugar. While someone with Type 2 diabetes might also be prescribed insulin, there are other ways to manage the condition. These include eating healthy, exercising regularly, managing stress, and maintaining healthy body weight.
To learn more about this disease, visit diabetes.org.
What is prediabetes?
Prediabetes is characterized by abnormally high blood sugar levels that aren’t elevated enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Since prediabetes is asymptomatic, it’s important to speak with your doctor about risk factors and screening tests.
Medication safety tips for seniors
Here are a few tips for the safe use of medications among older adults.
• Keep an up-to-date list of the prescription and over-the-counter medicines you take. Write down how much, how often, and why you take each medication. Bring this list with you every time you go see the pharmacist or any other health-care professional.
• Before you start taking a new medicine, consult your pharmacist to ensure it won’t adversely interact with your other medications. You should also carefully read the instructions that come with it and speak with your pharmacist if you have any questions.
• Take medications according to your health-care provider’s instructions. Adhere to the recommended dosage, frequency, and duration of the treatment. Always consult your doctor before you stop taking a prescription medication.
• Never take someone else’s prescription medications or give yours to another person. Keep medicines out of the reach of children. If you have extra or expired medications, bring them to your pharmacist for safe disposal.
For more drug safety tips and information about your specific situation, speak with your doctor or pharmacist.
A note to caregivers
If you’re responsible for giving an elderly person their medication, make sure you avoid distractions while preparing and administering it. A drug mix-up, the wrong dosage, or combining certain medicines with specific types of food can have potentially fatal consequences.
