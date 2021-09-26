5 ways to help your partner deal with depression

If your significant other is experiencing moodiness, irritability, a change in appetite, altered sleep patterns, and a loss of interest in things they once enjoyed, they might have depression. Living with someone who has this mood disorder can be challenging, and it’s normal to feel helpless and overwhelmed. Here are some ways you can offer your support.

1. Learn more about it. There are many reputable resources online you can reference to educate yourself about depression. Demonstrating compassion and understanding is one of the most powerful ways you can support your partner.

2. Encourage treatment. Depression seldom improves without treatment. You can help your partner by encouraging them to seek support from a qualified professional.

3. Focus on small steps. Urge your partner to create micro goals and acknowledge each achievement. Positive reinforcement can help your partner to make progress.

4. Spend time together. People with depression may avoid social interactions. You can help them stay connected by planning activities such as watching a movie, playing a board game, or going for a hike in the woods.

5. Help them make healthy choices. Encourage your partner to exercise regularly and eat nutritious food. If you do these things together, you’ll both reap the benefits. Consider going for a daily walk, bike ride, or swim and preparing healthy meals.

If you want to be able to support your partner, it’s important that you also take care of yourself. Be sure to make time for the things you enjoy doing and reach out to friends, family members, or a support group. Finally, don’t hesitate to seek professional help if your own mental health starts to deteriorate.